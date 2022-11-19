ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot outside recording studio owned by T.I., police say

A man was shot overnight outside a recording studio overnight, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police said the shooting occurred at 588 Trabert Avenue NW outside of Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police...
