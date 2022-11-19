Read full article on original website
Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
Bright Spot: Caring for those who care for others
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) Monday night's Bright Spot shines on first responders and those who are grateful for what they do. HUB at Elite on Culver Road hosted a special luncheon to honor members of the Rochester Police and Fire departments. The adult day care clinic provided lunch, plaques, and gift...
Holy Childhood serves up Thanksgiving tradition in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A sweet holiday tradition is being served up, just in time for Thanksgiving. Holy Childhood's Special Touch Bakery hosted its annual pie pickup Tuesday. Our friends there make their fresh, famous pies ever year. "Everybody wants this tradition, and it is a little bit of a...
Congregation shares stories of thankfulness at Thanksgiving time
Rochester, N.Y. — This is the season of Thanksgiving, and I am grateful I accepted the invitation of Pastor Anthony Saxton recently to experience his ministry at the Maplewood YMCA. "When we talk about good neighbors, they’re very very neighborly," Saxton said. Those who gathered there Saturday shared...
No local applicants awarded NYS cannabis dispensary licenses
Rochester, N.Y. — New York state issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses Monday, a huge step in establishing a legal marketplace for recreational marijuana. However, none of the licenses were granted to local applicants. Because of a pending federal lawsuit, the state's Cannabis Control Board is unable to...
Flower City Union raises money for LGBTQ and worker rights amid World Cup in Qatar
Flower City Union is celebrating the World Cup, while recognizing the controversial human rights record in the tournament's host country, Qatar. In Qatar, homosexuality is illegal. Advocates have also criticized the country's treatment of its migrant workers, who built the World Cup stadiums. That was a discussion as fans gathered...
Local shoppers adjust to higher prices for Thanksgiving food items
Webster, N.Y. — It's more than a wobbly wheel on a grocery cart that's causing frustration for shoppers this holiday season. "Everything is so much more expensive," said Sheena Wiater, while shopping Monday at Hegedorns Market. "So much more expensive than in past years." A survey from the Farm...
RSV blamed for third death in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — A third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to new data released Monday. It comes as RSV continues to spread nationwide, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu and...
Hilton earns play of week on way to NYS semifinals
You could have picked just about any play from the Hilton Cadets in their playoff game with Jamestown. Hilton rolled to the win, 49-34, and a big play in the game was a pick- 6 by junior Robert Lowry. The Cadets are on to the state semifinals, and we give...
Protest calls on transparency from RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — Amid a wave of complaints about billing errors and proposed rate hikes, customers are once again demanding answers from Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and others held a protest Monday at City Hall against RG&E's private meetings with City Council. Customers are calling for RG&E...
Dominican Consulate visits Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Dominican Consulate of Manhattan was in the Rochester area this weekend. They visited the Ibero Community Resource Center on Saturday and Sunday. This visit brought the Dominican embassy and Board of Elections of the Dominican Republic to the Dominican community in Rochester to give them the opportunity to request and renew their national id, passports, power of attorney, and citizenship services.
Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season
Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
Dallas Cowboys celebrate the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returned to Good Day Rochester to help promote the Salvation Army and their partnership with the team. He was joined by Cowboys Cheif Brand Officer Charlotte Jones and Salvation Army National Commander Kenneth Hodder. The Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army are partnering again for...
Search for missing teen from 'The Children's Home' in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help Tuesday, in the search for a missing 16-year-old boy from "The Children's Home," a shelter in Penfield. Deputies said Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons, was last seen wearing a white hoody, and a black, blue and yellow basketball...
No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
Animal Rights Rochester protests outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested Sunday outside Wegmans on East Avenue. The protest was to oppose Wegmans' supplier, Plainville Farm. Just a month earlier, PETA was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists saID with all the plant-based alternatives available, it's unnecessary...
12-year-old's shooting death sparks renewed calls for change in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A young life is gone, at the hands of a killer who has yet to be caught. "What we are seeing is not normal," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said Tuesday. "It’s not natural, and we must not normalize it." The heartbroken family of 12-year-old Juan...
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
Police identify pedestrian killed in Macedon
Macedon, N.Y. — Police have identified a pedestrian hit by a plow truck and killed Friday night in Wayne County. Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit and killed while walking across Main Street in Macedon just before 7:30 p.m. The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with...
Holiday travel weather in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The last week or so has felt more like the middle of Winter in WNY. Areas of widespread lake effect snow and substantially colder than normal temperatures have left many residents wondering if this weather pattern will continue for our upcoming Thanksgiving travel. The short answer is no.
