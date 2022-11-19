Read full article on original website
Court: Long sentence for Black man who killed at 17 stands
SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has declined to reconsider an opinion that upheld a Black man’s virtual life sentence for shootings he committed at age 17 despite criticism that the ruling betrayed racial bias. The court denied the motion Monday. In September the court had upheld the 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson. It abandoned a precedent it set in the case of a white defendant that such long terms for juvenile killers were unconstitutional. Anderson killed a woman and blinded another during a robbery in 1994. He was not immediately arrested and went on to commit other crimes. He was charged in 1998.
Six people killed in shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Walmart employee says gunman, who police say killed himself, was manager who opened fire on workers gathered in break room
Ending a ‘nightmare’ in Venezuela: How the US government brought seven Americans home
On October 1, five of the so-called Citgo 6 were woken up early in their Venezuelan prison by a guard telling them to “get dressed up properly.”. The men put on their yellow prison suits — “We called it our ‘Minion’ suit,” Jose Pereira said — before they were instructed by the head of the prison to instead change into civilian clothes.
Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she won’t lower a nearly $50 million punishment against Alex Jones that a jury handed down earlier this year over the Infowars host spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The decision Tuesday by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble is another defeat for Jones. Since the August trial in Texas, other judgments against Jones in Connecticut have stacked up to a staggering $1.44 billion. Experts say that sets up what is likely a long fight ahead for Sandy Hook families to try to collect that money. Jones could appeal and has already said he has little money to pay the damages.
Trial resumes for suspects in 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has resumed the long-delayed trial of two members of China’s Muslim Uyghur minority accused of carrying out a 2015 bombing at a Bangkok landmark that killed 20 people. The defendants pleaded not guilty when the trial began in 2016 and said they suffered mistreatment and torture in jail after their arrests. Another 120 people were injured in the Aug. 17, 2015, bombing of the Erawan shrine, which is popular among Chinese and other tourists. Thai authorities say the bombing was revenge by a people-smuggling gang whose activities were disrupted by a crackdown. But some analysts suspect it was the work of Uyghur separatists angry that Thailand had repatriated scores of Uyghurs to China, where they face persecution.
Merrick Garland misses the target
Almost 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection; criminal and civil investigations are underway in Georgia and New York on allegations of election tampering and tax fraud; sitting U.S. senators, senior Trump White House aides and Trump Organization officials are being compelled to testify by the Department of…
