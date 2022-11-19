ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Rain Expected For Thanksgiving Holiday

Foggy start this morning with a little drizzle at times. Cloudy skies through the day with highs in the low 50s. Tonight showers move in. Look for light rain in central and western Oklahoma with heavier showers in the east. Thanksgiving looks chilly and damp with drizzle and light rain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Poison Control Center Offers Tips On Storing Medication, Household Cleaners Over Thanksgiving

The Oklahoma Poison Control Center wants to remind everyone to keep medications and household cleaners locked up when hosting guests for the holidays. According to the Oklahoma Poison Control Center, those who have guests over this holiday season should make sure to offer them a safe place to store medication. Officials also advise keeping cleaning products locked in a secure cabinet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

SBOE Shares How They Will Look Into Misuse Of School Funding

After 22 years of misallocated funds in Oklahoma Public Schools, the State Board of Education is working to fix the problem. At their November board meeting, they unanimously voted to request a state audit to figure out where the problem lies. Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Enid and Mid Del say...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy