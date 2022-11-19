ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themsuspokesman.com

Bison pummel Bears: Five takeaways from the 35-6 loss

The Morgan State Bears (4-7) lost 35-6 to the Howard Bison (5-6) in their last game of the season at Hughes Memorial Stadium. The game Saturday also was dedicated to Veterans and was senior night for the football team’s seniors. The Morgan State Bears were shut down offensively and...
BALTIMORE, MD
pbmainstream.com

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Escape Maryland

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon left California and traveled all the way across the country to play the number one team in Maryland, the DeMatha Stags. However, what was an exciting game between two star-studded lineups turned into a frightening scene just minutes into the game. Coming into the game,...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School

Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
SEVERN, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
realcombatmedia.com

Elijah Pierce Stops Juan Carlos Pena in Two Rounds in Oklahoma City

Baltimore, Maryland (November 21, 2022)–Super Bantamweight contender Elijah Pierce notched his second consecutive second-round knockout as he took out Juan Carlos Pena in Oklahoma City. Pierce, who is promoted by Jeter Promotions and is now ranked number 35 by the WBC, after winning the WBC USNBC title on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Elementary school modeled after HBCUs opens in Jacksonville, Florida. The city of Jacksonville, Florida, opened a new elementary school inspired by historically Black colleges and universities in early October. Right now, the school is open to kindergarteners and first graders, but hope to add more grade levels each year until it reaches fifth grade.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's plans for 15 Baltimore-area locations. Here's where

Raising Cane's isn't chickening out when it comes to expanding in greater Baltimore. The chicken finger chain, which was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now based in Texas, recently announced locations and timelines for its first three Baltimore-area locations, with a Towson spot set to open as soon as the first week of December.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Winning Big Twice Is Just As Nice For Waldorf Player

WALDORF, Md. – Lottery luck strikes twice for Dimas Montoya of Charles County. He won $100,000 on a scratch-off in 2016 and $50,000 this month playing Powerball. Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years. Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win....
WALDORF, MD
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: Rare Double-Wide Home in Locust Point

Sponsored Post from Kellie Carper of Cornerstone Real Estate:. Square footage: 2,256 sq. ft. Very rare double wide home in Locust Point!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home before it’s gone. Features are the home include; fresh paint throughout the home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, brass door wood burning stove, Pella French doors with shades, double pane Simonton vinyl windows, cast iron hot water baseboard heat, brick walls, double wide back concrete patio, ceilings fans, renovated bathroom, and renovated kitchen with granite countertops and IG stainless steal appliances. Walking distance to Under Armor, Fort McHenry, Latrobe park, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Welcome to 1411 Andre Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Officials: Baltimore man wanted in Georgia, used children for shields in standoff

(Waynesboro, GA) -- A Baltimore man was shot while using his own children as human shields during a shootout with local deputies in Georgia. Officials with the Burke County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office say the suspect, 33-year-old Kevin McCardell, was shot and taken into custody after a five-hour standoff with deputies last Wednesday in Waynesboro, Georgia.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

I-Team explains confusion over Baltimore's homicide numbers

Baltimore is again approaching a grim milestone in homicides for the eighth consecutive year. As of Monday afternoon, 299 people have been killed in the city so far this year. Over the weekend, it was widely reported that the city had reached the 300-mark, but the numbers didn't come from police.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments

WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy