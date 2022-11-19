ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWTPc_0jH7PDUP00
Mission Trails Regional Park encompasses more than 8,000 acres of both natural and developed recreational areas. Photo by Chris Stone

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.

A helicopter transported the person to an ambulance for treatment.

Further details about the victim’s injuries were unavailable.

–City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Electric Bikes Offered Through 2-Year SANDAG Pilot Program

San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at least 100 miles per month for two years as part of the program administered by the San Diego Association of Governments and Pedal Ahead.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck by Ambulance in Lemon Grove

A pedestrian reportedly was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after being struck by an ambulance on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove. The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-94 near Massachusetts Avenue, ABC10 reported. The victim’s injuries and reason for walking on the road are...
LEMON GROVE, CA
Coast News

Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention

DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
DEL MAR, CA
KVCR NEWS

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Encinitas to install license plate readers

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas will install seven license plate reader cameras in various locations across the city to help deter crime and assist law enforcement in criminal investigations. On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 in favor of a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department proposal to...
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy