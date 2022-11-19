Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN) (LSE:NPSN) has announced a solid set of results for the first half of the year. Despite a turbulent period during which industry growth expectations and valuations came under significant pressure, we have increased ecommerce revenues and continued organic investment into those segments where we see the highest growth potential. This investment is focused on building and extending our offering within core products to meet local market needs, notably within autos at OLX, convenience delivery in Food and credit at PayU. Organic investment levels peaked during the period, and together with increased scale and actively managing our cost base, our business is well positioned for improvements in profitability and cash flow generation. It is our ambition for our consolidated ecommerce portfolio to become profitable in H1 of FY2025. Our buyback programme will continue for the foreseeable future, as it meaningfully improves net asset value (NAV) per share, creating permanent value that will compound over time.

11 HOURS AGO