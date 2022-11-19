Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The second round of Whale Maker Fund Futures Pool goes live
WhaleMaker Fund’s mission is to provide crypto investors ease of mind with knowledge and safety. Due to the huge demand of the $WMF community, Futures Pool 2 of Whale Maker Fund is now live even before Futures 1 is finished and the size of the staked amount is already doubled.
Woonsocket Call
Motive Partners Agrees to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive's acquisition of embedded/capital bolsters talent and capability for Motive Ventures. Acquisition signals intent and belief in the strategic importance of early-stage investing for the growth and buyout franchise. embedded/capital further represents Motive’s integrated model, combining Investors, Operators and Innovators (the "IOI" model). Motive Partners ("Motive" or the "Firm"),...
Woonsocket Call
NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here...
Woonsocket Call
Premier Data Center Services. The Experts Dedicated to Your Data Center so You Can Be Dedicated to Your Business
The data center is the heart of any successful business. Responsible for housing the business’s most critical data and systems, its performance has a broad impact across the organization and plays an essential role in the success of the business. Given the importance of data centers, having a reliable...
Woonsocket Call
Press Release Jet Offers Affordable Press Release Distribution Plans for Small Businesses, Influencers, DeFi/Crypto, and Crowdfunding Campaigns
Everyday businesses face immense competition as they navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape. Choosing the right vehicle to promote your business can be a big decision. Press release distribution is an often ignored yet effective marketing strategy that helps companies get brand visibility, traffic, and higher ranking. Starting with the right...
Woonsocket Call
PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below
PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
Woonsocket Call
Graphic design as a service Company Doozoo secures strategic investment partner, launches fresh branding and expands resource within USA to meet growing global demand.
Doozoo has made a name for itself as a live, dedicated design and content team providing stellar resources in the new world of remote work. The Company recently has refreshed the branding from Outhouse Creative to Doozoo and expanding its design & client teams in the USA and Australia. The teams are locally dedicated to their client partners and save clients significant money and increase capabilities.
Woonsocket Call
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Open-End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions. Fund Record Date Pay Date Class B Class C Class M Class R Class Y Class R5 Class R6. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005700/en/
Woonsocket Call
Acquirell – A Reputed Corporate Procurement Platform Releasing Unique Products To The American Market With The Best Procurement Management Approaches
The company is highly regarded for releasing new products to assist in improving procurement efficiency. Acquirell is a reputed and well-known cloud-based procurement platform with a mission to empower small and medium businesses to get the best terms from suppliers and to take control of costs through transparent, automated interactions. For several years, this company has transformed costs into strategic advantages by obtaining the best terms from suppliers, gaining complete control over charges, and managing business processes. The company is proud to release unique products to the American market while conducting comprehensive research in e-procurement.
Woonsocket Call
Naspers Delivers Strong Ecommerce Revenue Growth and Operating Performance
Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN) (LSE:NPSN) has announced a solid set of results for the first half of the year. Despite a turbulent period during which industry growth expectations and valuations came under significant pressure, we have increased ecommerce revenues and continued organic investment into those segments where we see the highest growth potential. This investment is focused on building and extending our offering within core products to meet local market needs, notably within autos at OLX, convenience delivery in Food and credit at PayU. Organic investment levels peaked during the period, and together with increased scale and actively managing our cost base, our business is well positioned for improvements in profitability and cash flow generation. It is our ambition for our consolidated ecommerce portfolio to become profitable in H1 of FY2025. Our buyback programme will continue for the foreseeable future, as it meaningfully improves net asset value (NAV) per share, creating permanent value that will compound over time.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of Government Employees Group (GEICO) (Chevy Chase, MD). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa” (Exceptional), as well as the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) on $150 million 7.35% senior unsecured debentures, due 2023, of the immediate parent holding company, GEICO Corporation (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings.)
Woonsocket Call
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation at UKVIA
FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/. UKVIA is one of the...
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.
Woonsocket Call
AgriCann Solutions Provides Update to Shareholders
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") is pleased to provide the following updates to shareholders. Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") AgriCann has acquired the business of Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") at no cost to or share issue by the Company, assuming...
Woonsocket Call
Learn Data Analytics shares beginner’s guide to basics of data analytics
Learn Data Analytics has recently shared a pro guide on the key aspects of data analytics, covering advantages, needs, and examples. Ontario - November 22, 2022 - Talk about the most in-demand job roles today and “data analyst” is sure to be on the top list. With an increasing number of businesses stressing on the significance of data analysis for informed business decisions there is a huge surge for data analysts today. In that light, the leading data analysis course platform, Learn Data Analytics, has recently shared an expert guide on the basics of data analysis.
Woonsocket Call
Global Sleep Brand, SleepLabs, Files Patent For An Intelligent Pillow, Gets Backing Of IIT Kanpur, NASSCOM COE, I-Hub (Government Of Gujarat)
When one turns 75, they would have spent 25 years sleeping. While one spends more than 8 hours daily sleeping, there has yet to be any significant innovation to track vitals while they sleep. SleepLabs, building innovative sleeping solutions, has filed a patent for an intelligent pillow to track sleep...
Woonsocket Call
Tiger Nuts Market to Observe Strong Development by 2030
A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the tiger nuts market includes Global, Unites States, Europe, UAE, and Rest of World industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the tiger nuts market was valued at ~US$ 153 Mn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach ~US$ 319 Mn by 2030.
Woonsocket Call
MONAT Global Donates $288,000 to Support Youth Education Grant Program and Hurricane Relief Efforts
Raised through sales of More than a Mist by MONAT™, the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth as well as victims of Hurricanes Fiona and Ian. Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is donating $288,000 as a result of sales from one of its signature products, More than a Mist by MONAT™. Majority of the funds will benefit organizations serving underserved youth through a grant program established by MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude. Given the devastation caused by recent Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the company redirected a portion of the total to support affected communities in Puerto Rico, Florida and Canada.
Woonsocket Call
CSG Celebrated as One of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022
BANGALORE, Nov. 22, 2022 – With a globally diverse workforce and a culture that channels the power of all to make ordinary customer and employee experiences extraordinary, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) is proud to be a company that puts its people first. Today, the company is certified as one of India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT and IT & Business Process Management (IT-BPM). This achievement recognizes CSG’s commitment to building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture that allows each person to thrive and drives success for the company now and in the future.
Woonsocket Call
Prescinto Enters European Market, Partners with SunSolarWind to Optimize Their Solar Energy Portfolio
The deal with the rapidly growing Thessaloniki-based company adds Europe to Prescinto’s expanding international portfolio. Prescinto Technologies (“Prescinto”), a leading global clean energy asset performance management (APM) SaaS platform, and SunSolarWind IKE (“SunSolarWind”), a Thessaloniki-based wind and solar energy project developer with a rapidly growing portfolio of more than 100 projects across Greece, today announced a partnership in which Prescinto will apply its world-class AI-powered APM solution to monitor, analyze, optimize the performance of 70 MW of SunSolarWind’s solar assets. This alliance will streamline operations and maintenance for SunSolarWind and improve their solar asset generation by providing accurate, real-time data and actionable insights. The deal also marks Prescinto’s entry into the European market following the announcement of its recent entry into the North American market.
