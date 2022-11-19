ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: Newsom Is a Historically Popular California Governor and Must Leverage That

By Timothy Perry
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bTm3_0jH7P2rf00
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his State of the State address in Sacramento on March 8. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters

The record is now clear, and the numbers are staggering.

In 2018, Gov. Gavin Newsom won 62% of the general election vote, the most of any Democratic governor in state history. In 2021, Newsom beat a recall effort with the same percentage of voters choosing to retain him. While some votes remain uncounted, Newsom is poised to claim 59% or more this year — a resounding double-digit win for a second term.

These are historic figures. Among Newsom’s recent predecessors, only George Deukmejian earned 60% even once, eking out almost 61% in his 1986 reelection bid following a sub-50% performance in 1982. Compare this with then-Gov. Ronald Reagan, who won 57% in 1966 before falling under 53% in 1970; Pat and Jerry Brown, who together averaged 55% across six elections; Arnold Schwarzenegger, who never exceeded 56%; and Gray Davis and Pete Wilson, who hovered in the high 40s and 50s.

To find a governor whose electoral success rivals Newsom’s, one must turn back the clock almost 80 years to 1946, a decidedly less partisan era when Earl Warren won 91% of the vote in his reelection bid (as nominee of both Republican and Democratic parties), and 64% in 1950.

To match Warren in vote-getting — that is rarefied political air. But skeptics will discount Newsom’s success in predictably superficial ways.

The first objection is that Newsom benefits from the structural advantages of a deep blue state. Yet this alone cannot explain such wide margins. The fact is that Newsom draws surprising support from non-Democrats, including 48% of California’s independents, according to an October survey by the Public Policy Institute of California. Roughly 13% of California Republicans approve of Newsom’s performance so far.

For perspective, the same poll found President Joe Biden drew a more modest 44% approval from California independents and only 8% from Republicans, contesting the national narrative of Newsom as partisan pugilist and Biden as conciliator. But it is revealing in another way, too. It underscores Newsom’s support across the political spectrum, the secret sauce to winning such high vote shares in a state whose registered voters are still mostly non-Democrats.

The second objection is that Newsom only looks strong because his opponents are so weak. This is also wrong. Many conveniently forget that the 2021 recall showed real momentum until Newsom overcame it in the latter stages of the campaign. It also overlooks that challengers and outside groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to defeat Newsom across three gubernatorial contests.

The best theory for Newsom’s success is also the simplest: Voters think he is doing a good job. Even if there is disagreement over his approach to issues like housing and COVID-19, there is a broad appeal for his no-nonsense leadership style and ambitious goals.

None of this is to suggest that Newsom has time to enjoy a victory lap. Homelessness is still bad and getting worse. Poised to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, California’s cost of living is unbearably high. Californians are feeling the brunt of climate change and increasingly view crime as a top concern.

In this sense, Newsom’s historic vote share is much more than political trivia or fodder for horse race commentary. Rather, it should be the indispensable tool for uniting constituencies and improving some of California’s intractable problems.

In other words, the question is not whether Newsom is historically popular with California voters — he is. The question is instead: how will he put that popularity to good use?

Timothy Perry is a private attorney. He was co-chair of Newsom’s 2018 “Defending California Values” policy committee and a former chief of staff at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. He wrote this for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

Comments / 214

Kim Gardner
3d ago

Who comes up with these lies in the media?He was a horrible mayor of San Francisco,And a horrible Grosvenor of the state of California.. You can manipulate the numbers all you want but the fact is that she used to be a beautiful state and it’s ruined under his leadership

Reply(7)
111
Vickie Hancock
3d ago

Are you freaking kiddy me. Popular by whose standards? Sorry but not mine or any of my friends, neighbors or work buddies. Just another lie they are spreading hopefully people will vote for him for 2024 presidential bid. Don’t be fooled

Reply(11)
70
go ahead make my day!
3d ago

Why so much attention over this Governor? He has been terrible for ca . Their beliefs and liberal policies has been terrible for this state .

Reply(1)
43
Related
californiaglobe.com

Ninth Circuit Rules CA Election Integrity Project has Standing to Challenge Constitutionality of California’s Election Laws

“Over the last decade California has passed laws, orders and regulations that have led to massive irregularities,” the Election Integrity Project California said in a statement Monday announcing a huge legal win. The Ninth Circuit has ruled that Election Integrity Project®California (EIPCa) and recent and future congressional candidates have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California on track to have 50 women serve in Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A record 50 women are on track to serve in California's Legislature following the 2022 midterm elections. According to the most recent updates from the California Secretary of State’s Office, women have already outstripped the current record total of 39 seats in the state Assembly and Senate and they are poised to take hold of 50 seats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Focus on Accessibility, Participation and Security Slows California’s Ballot Count

For more than a week after the Nov. 8 election, control of the U.S. House of Representatives remained undetermined. All eyes had turned to more than half a dozen uncalled races in California when, on Wednesday, the Associated Press projected victory for Rep. Mike Garcia in his Los Angeles-area district, finally handing Republicans a slim majority in the new Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

How tough is California's jobs market really?

Oakland, Calif. - Don't let those high-profile tech layoffs fool you about the Golden State's overall job market. For the moment, the weak spots are in bulletproof tech jobs and other white-collar professions. Other segments have plenty of room if not desperation to hire. Even though California's unemployment rate crept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy