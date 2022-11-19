Read full article on original website
above*cloud9
3d ago
🤦🏽🤦🏽this man should not be able to touch a car ever again. i wouldnt take that car if it was free🤮
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Liberty Walk Introduces $20K Widebody Kit For C8 Corvette
Liberty Walk, a tuning company famous for its ultra-wide body kits, tends to specialize in Japanese cars. Still, this year it decided to enter a C8 as one of its SEMA competitors, and it ended up stealing the show. While this particular car is a one-off, you can get a similar kit called the LB-Silhouette.
Carscoops
For $34,900, Will You Bond With This 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition?
It’s not every day that a super-rare car comes up for sale at a price under $50,000 but today is that day. One dealer in Charlotte, NC, has a 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition available for just $34,900 and not only does it have low miles but it’s one of just 700 ever made.
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Carscoops
What Sports Cars Do You Want To See Getting Off-Road Versions Next?
If the upcoming Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato have proven anything, it’s that there are few things in this world more delightful than an unexpected off-roader. So, today we’re asking what sports car you would like to see become an off-roader next?. Even though...
Autoblog
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
Carscoops
This 1988 Porsche 944 Is One Of Just 500 Special Celebration Edition Models
There are plenty of Porsche 944s on the roads but this example available through Bring a Trailer is more special than most. What you’re looking at is a 944 known as the ‘Celebration Edition.’ It was built to celebrate Porsche building 100,000 examples of the 944 and capped at just 500 units. A handful of distinctive features make it stand out from a regular 944.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Lucid’s Broken Cars May Crush It
EV car company Lucid makes astonishingly expensive vehicles priced as high as $249,000. For that price, customers should at least get cars that work. New evidence indicates that the quality of many of its cars is terrible. That puts already troubled Lucid in a life-or-death position. According to Barron’s, “…forums and government websites show dozens […]
Carscoops
Hater Allegedly Blew Up Instagramer’s Infamous “Stanced” Mazda RX-8
The Instagram account Stancypants, run by a creator who goes by the name Luke, posted photos this weekend of a heavily modified Mazda RX-8 that appeared to have been destroyed by fire. In the post, he wrote that the car had been blown up intentionally. “I understand a lot of...
Carscoops
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision GT Teased For Gran Turismo 7, Debuts November 27th
The Gran Turismo news continues as Ferrari has teased their upcoming Vision GT concept. Set to debut on November 27th at the GT World Series Nations Cup Final, the mysterious model will be the latest in a long line of concepts created for the Gran Turismo series. Details are limited,...
