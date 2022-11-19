Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball set a record for points in a half en route to a 95-48 victory over Wagner on Sunday afternoon, tied for the eighth-most points in program history and the fifth-highest margin of victory. With the win, the Rams improve to 3-2 on the year, while the Seahawks fall to 2-3. Wagner scored the game's first points on an Alex Cowan fastbreak layup following a Lina Loceniece steal, butAnna DeWolfe knocked down a three on the other end with what proved to be the go-ahead bucket as Fordham led from that point onward in the 47-point victory. The Seahawks used two timeouts in the opening frame as the Rams built a 24-4 lead, ultimately sitting at 29-10 after the opening 10 minutes. During the run, Fordham converted 11-of-18 chances and 6-of-12 from behind the arc, while holding the visitors to just 25% shooting.

