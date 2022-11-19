ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiGXR_0jH7JRft00

(NEXSTAR) — Password sharing: It’s something you’ve possibly done and a thorn in the side of subscription-based platforms. Netflix has said all year that it would be cracking down on password sharing after executives blamed it for “lower acquisition and lower growth,” and a new feature seems ready to help.

Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade earlier this year. Password sharing was partially blamed, despite CEO Reed Hastings calling it “something you have to learn to live with” in 2016, CNBC reports . Netflix executives told shareholders that more than 100 million households are using a different household’s account.

Earlier this week, Netflix launched “Managing Access and Devices,” a new feature that allows you to view devices that have streamed from your account and log out those you don’t want to have access “with just one click.”

Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest NOAA outlook

Though Netflix suggests using the feature to log out of a hotel TV or a friend’s device while traveling for the holidays, you’re also able to remove any device using your login.

To use the feature on your desktop, click your profile photo in the top right corner of the screen, and then select ‘Account.’ Then under security, select ‘Managing access and devices.’

There, you’ll be able to see what devices are logged in, when they last watched, and roughly where the device is located. You can then select ‘Sign Out’ to cut off that device’s access. Removed devices will, of course, no longer appear under the ‘Manage Access and Devices’ section.

The move seems to take effect immediately and appears like this on mobile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjxeU_0jH7JRft00
This screengrab shows what a user will see if they have been logged out of a Netflix account using the platform’s new feature. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

A user may also struggle to open a title and receive an error notice that reads “Cannot play title. Please try again later.”

While testing the feature, we found the device signed out lost access for a short time, but soon was able to open Netflix again and view content. On a third test with the same device, the user was unable to play any titles.

If another user saves your login on a device, they may also be able to regain access to your account. Netflix notes you can change your password for added security.

Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see

Last month, Netflix sent a letter to shareholders saying it has landed on a “thoughtful approach” and announced that those using someone else’s account will have the ability to transfer their profiles into their own new accounts. Subscribers will have the ability to create sub-accounts “if they want to pay for family or friends.” The company currently plans on rolling out these features early next year.

Netflix recently added a fourth streaming plan option, “Basic with Ads.” Though more affordable, the plan does not allow users to watch many popular show titles like “New Girl,” “Skyfall,” or “Arrested Development.” The plan is also not supported on Apple TV, though a Netflix representative told Variety that it is “coming soon.”

Other services such as Hulu and Peacock offer ad-supported plans, and Disney+ is on track to debut a similar offering later this year. Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, minus promotions for its own content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa

ATASCOSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they alleged burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone. Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, according to a post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, authorities […]
ATASCOSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds

(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Man arrested for harassment, threatens to kill judge’s family during magistration

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man who was arrested on charges of harassment is accused of telling a judge he would kill her and her family during the magistration process. Eliezer Antonio Gracia was arrested on charges of harassment, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/transport and obstruction or retaliation, according to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigation leads to murder suspect arrest

Editor’s Note: After this article was published, SAPD corrected the spelling of the victim’s name. This article has been updated to reflect that. SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Christie Feland that occurred on Nov. 8 of this year. According to police, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Documents: Missing manbun helps identify Abilene murder suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A missing manbun helped investigators identify a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Abilene this weekend. Brandon Neely was taken into custody Sunday for the murder of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Smuggler with 700 pounds of narcotics drives SUV into Rio Grande

FORT BROWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 700 pounds of drugs after a driver plowed an SUV into the Rio Grande. Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted Fort Brown U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene, causing an SUV […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy

OVERTON, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child reported abducted out of the Overton, Texas area. Five-year-old Zachariah Sutton was last seen in the 23400 block of FM-838 in Overton at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He weighs 60 pounds, and has […]
OVERTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19 has released a statement on its Facebook page after the incident. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people have died, and at least 18 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before Midnight on Sunday. Police said the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy