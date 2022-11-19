Read full article on original website
KVIA
Battle of I-25 men’s basketball games canceled in wake of deadly shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Battle of I-25 will have to wait another year. University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon both men's basketball games between New Mexico and New Mexico State University in the home-and-home series will not happen this season.
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details into the shooting that left a University of New Mexico (UNM) student dead and a New Mexico State University (NMSU) basketball player injured over the weekend. According to NMSU officials, their men's basketball team arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albuquerque around 10:30 p.m....
CBS Sports
New Mexico women's basketball player Brooke Berry leaves team because of gun violence concerns
New Mexico women's basketball freshman Brooke Berry left the program this week because of gun violence concerns in Albuquerque. Her decision comes shortly after the men's basketball rivalry game against the New Mexico State Aggies was postponed -- and eventually canceled -- because of a shooting incident involving an NMSU player on the UNM campus.
KOAT 7
UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022
UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
rrobserver.com
Shootout at University of New Mexico campus linked to earlier fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The shootout between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a University of New Mexico student on UNM’s campus early Saturday morning started as a plot to get revenge for a fight that happened at a football game in Las Cruces over a month earlier, according to court documents.
Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More information has surfaced regarding a shooting in Albuquerque early Saturday morning, where New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis was fatally shot. ABC-7 has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Smith was arrested in connection to the The post Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player appeared first on KVIA.
Sports Desk: NMSU release Q&A addressing weekend incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University released a question and answer sheet Monday to shed more light on a deadly shooting involving one of their players over the weekend. NMSU forward Mike Peake was involved in a shooting on the UNM campus early Saturday morning. Citing privacy laws, NMSU would not say whether Peake […]
KVIA
More details released in deadly UNM campus shooting: Plan to ‘lure’ NMSU basketball player lead to deadly encounter
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student, who was shot and killed Saturday morning, had devised a plan with three other people to "lure" a New Mexico State student to UNM's campus to assault him. That plan lead to an altercation...
Police said New Mexico State player was 'lured' to campus ahead of fatal shooting
Police said that New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake was “lured” to the University of New Mexico campus by four New Mexico students before he shot and killed one of them after an altercation. That altercation in Albuquerque led to the New Mexico State-New Mexico...
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools
Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said.
New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death
A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
KRQE News 13
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family
Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Cloudcroft: A winter wonderland for the whole family. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University...
KVIA
UTEP outlasts Alcorn State in double OT, 73-61; Miners win third straight
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP held Alcorn State to 30.4 percent from the floor and received scoring contributions across the board in a 73-61 double-overtime victory in its first game at the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock at the Don Haskins Center Tuesday evening. It marked the...
KOAT 7
One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
New Mexico State Police: 19-year-old dead after ‘altercation’ on UNM campus
New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Albuquerque.
