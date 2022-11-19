Read full article on original website
Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union announces over $500,000 in bonuses and refunds for members
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union (FCU) announced this week that its members will be receiving over $500,000 as a bonus dividend and loan interest refund for 2022. This is the eighth consecutive year that Coosa Pines FCU members have received a bonus and refund for a...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Alabama: Authorities searching for four children last seen in Sylacauga
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were all last seen at 11:35 a.m. in Sylacauga: Aaliyah Grace Buchanan. 12 years old. […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County
Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
ALEA: 3 Alabama teens killed in wreck were trying to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
Sheriff Jeff Shaver Announces that ALL Cherokee County School’s Now Have an Assigned SRO
Sheriff Jeff Shaver is pleased to announce that, after years of hard work, and through partnerships, ALL Cherokee County Schools now have assigned SRO’s. Sheriff Shaver said “Lt. Kelley was proud to already start building relationships with faculty and students through conversations in the hallways. While we are happy to have placed an School Resource Officer at CES, we are also proud to continue to help protect our students by having dedicated law enforcement professionals on site across our county.” He added “One specific thing to consider when placing an SRO is carefully selecting quality people, having SROs has been a goal of mine for years, and I do believe we have quality people that care for their schools.”
Santa, Alpacas & Friends in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events will host their annual Santa, Alpacas & Friends. This event runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Hair Loft Holds Ribbon Cutting
The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, WEIS Radio, and the Cherokee County Herald joined with the Owner and employees of the Hair Loft for the official Ribbon Cutting of the Business at 10 a.m. Saturday. The staff of the Hair Loft provides a host of services including hair, nails, esthetics,...
Alabama woman jailed for using drugs during pregnancy wasn’t pregnant, lawsuit says
A woman jailed in Etowah County for allegedly using drugs during pregnancy has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office saying she wasn’t pregnant, and that investigators placed a child’s words over medical confirmation. Stacey Freeman of Gallant was under investigation by the Department of Human Resources...
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
Gadsden mayor appoints medical cannabis recruitment task force
The City of Gadsden is rolling out the red carpet for medical cannabis businesses interested in locating in Gadsden. To assist with managing the influx of inquiries pouring in, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has appointed a task team of individuals charged with assisting applicants seeking licenses to operate their medical cannabis business in Gadsden.
