ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204. The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Search underway for four missing girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, in Talladega County

Authorities are searching for four girls, ranging in age from 2 to 12, who disappeared late Thursday morning in Talladega County, authorities said Thursday night. Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12; Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9; Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7; and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were “noticed missing” from Sylacauga around 11:35 a.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued an emergency missing child alert for the children.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Meat Depot now serving customers in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Birmingham-based supermarket chain Fresh Value recently opened a grocery store affiliate named Meat Depot at the former Sav-a-Lot location in the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center in Sylacauga. The fresh meat, produce, and dairy grocery store opened its doors on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “We are looking forward...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WRBL News 3

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men

RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Sheriff Jeff Shaver Announces that ALL Cherokee County School’s Now Have an Assigned SRO

Sheriff Jeff Shaver is pleased to announce that, after years of hard work, and through partnerships, ALL Cherokee County Schools now have assigned SRO’s. Sheriff Shaver said “Lt. Kelley was proud to already start building relationships with faculty and students through conversations in the hallways. While we are happy to have placed an School Resource Officer at CES, we are also proud to continue to help protect our students by having dedicated law enforcement professionals on site across our county.” He added “One specific thing to consider when placing an SRO is carefully selecting quality people, having SROs has been a goal of mine for years, and I do believe we have quality people that care for their schools.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Hair Loft Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, WEIS Radio, and the Cherokee County Herald joined with the Owner and employees of the Hair Loft for the official Ribbon Cutting of the Business at 10 a.m. Saturday. The staff of the Hair Loft provides a host of services including hair, nails, esthetics,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
PIEDMONT, AL
alreporter.com

Gadsden mayor appoints medical cannabis recruitment task force

The City of Gadsden is rolling out the red carpet for medical cannabis businesses interested in locating in Gadsden. To assist with managing the influx of inquiries pouring in, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has appointed a task team of individuals charged with assisting applicants seeking licenses to operate their medical cannabis business in Gadsden.
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy