For the first eight years of his Formula 1 career, Daniel Ricciardo was a Red Bull driver. He developed through their system, first as a satellite driver for other teams and then as a second driver for the senior team, before finally taking the lead role at the program when Sebastian Vettel left for Ferrari in 2015. That lasted a year and just four races; Max Verstappen's quick promotion to the team led to a quick demotion to second priority for Ricciardo and, by 2018, led him to leave the program for Renault. Now, after four uneven years with two other teams, Ricciardo is back in Red Bull colors.

4 HOURS AGO