Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
KQED
'Health and Safety Are at Risk': Only 1 California Safety Inspector Is Bilingual in Chinese or Vietnamese
In the nearly 30 years since Thomas Xiao arrived in San Francisco, he said he’s seen co-workers get injured at restaurants, factories and other jobs. Xiao himself suffered tendons that tore apart in his right shoulder in 2019, a stress injury he believes came from tossing a heavy frier with potatoes over and over for years.
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
techxplore.com
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again
San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in the city’s history to represent a community that makes up more than 10.6% of the city’s population.
KQED
Jackson Vamos: Sacred Duty
Democracy itself has been under attack, but Jackson Vamos’ faith in the American way is bolstered by his grandfather’s unshakeable devotion to the fundamental democratic right – the right to vote. In 1968, Papa – my grandfather, a war refugee – became a naturalized U.S. citizen. At...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Bay Area LGBTQ advocates say Colorado Springs nightclub shooting likely fueled by anti-gay rhetoric
The Bay Area woke up on Sunday to news of the tragic shooting in Colorado, and it was triggering to many in the the LGBTQ+ community who have witnessed other shootings targeting at them nationally.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
San Francisco Examiner
South S.F. biotech firm's big bet
Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar. “I see it as the final solution,”...
CBS Austin
San Francisco election official could be fired in effort to advance 'racial equity,' stirring outrage
SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — Editor's Note: After this story was originally published, the San Francisco Chronicle updated its reporting. Changes have been made to this story to reflect those updates. The San Francisco Elections Commission, which oversees the city’s Department of Elections, voted last week to hire a search...
NBC Bay Area
Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
cda.org
Vigilance urged in dental offices this flu season – and staff vaccination may be required
Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic and compounded by a surge in cases of the contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and new treatment- and immunity-resistant subvariants of the coronavirus. All three respiratory illnesses are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and other regions and particularly affecting young children.
Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates
(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
KQED
San Francisco's LGBTQ Community Holds Vigil For Victims of Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Candlelight Vigil in San Francisco Honors Colorado Springs Shooting Victims. Last night, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club hosted a vigil to honor the victims of the shooting in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The vigil took place at Harvey Milk Plaza, one week before the 44th anniversary of the assassination of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone.
This San Francisco Denny's is the most expensive in California
I ordered the Lumberjack Slam and spent nearly an arm and a leg.
Oakland declares winner in mayoral race over razor thin lead
In a race that came down to a few hundred votes, Sheng Thao has been declared as Oakland’s next mayor. The 37-year-old progressive edged out City Councilmember Loren Taylor by a razor thin 682 votes.
COVID Dashboard: RSV, COVID, flu hitting Bay Area hospitals hard
Local and state data on COVID-19
sfstandard.com
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Comments / 0