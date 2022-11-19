ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

techxplore.com

More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy

Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese residents have representation again

San Jose’s Vietnamese residents hope to see a strong advocate in a newly elected official, after lacking representation on the city council since 2020. District 7, with its sizable Vietnamese American population, is set to watch Councilmember-elect Bien Doan take his spot on the dais come January. Doan will be the fifth Vietnamese American councilmember in the city’s history to represent a community that makes up more than 10.6% of the city’s population.
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Jackson Vamos: Sacred Duty

Democracy itself has been under attack, but Jackson Vamos’ faith in the American way is bolstered by his grandfather’s unshakeable devotion to the fundamental democratic right – the right to vote. In 1968, Papa – my grandfather, a war refugee – became a naturalized U.S. citizen. At...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
HAYWARD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

South S.F. biotech firm's big bet

Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar. “I see it as the final solution,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free

All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
OAKLAND, CA
cda.org

Vigilance urged in dental offices this flu season – and staff vaccination may be required

Flu season is well underway, now classified as an epidemic and compounded by a surge in cases of the contagious respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and new treatment- and immunity-resistant subvariants of the coronavirus. All three respiratory illnesses are straining hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and other regions and particularly affecting young children.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area COVID-19 status: Here are the latest updates

(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Monday evening include: Transmission of the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is increasing statewide simultaneously and could lead to overwhelmed hospitals this winter, one of the state’s top health officials said Thursday. COVID test positivity and case rates have climbed by […]
KQED

San Francisco's LGBTQ Community Holds Vigil For Victims of Colorado Nightclub Shooting

Candlelight Vigil in San Francisco Honors Colorado Springs Shooting Victims. Last night, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club hosted a vigil to honor the victims of the shooting in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The vigil took place at Harvey Milk Plaza, one week before the 44th anniversary of the assassination of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA

