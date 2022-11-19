Matthew Perry Talks Addiction on ‘Real Time’: ‘Reality Is an Acquired Taste’ (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Feelgood guitarist, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Wilko Johnson dies
The guitarist for the British blues-rock band, Dr. Feelgood, has died. Johnson’s death on Monday at his home was announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday on behalf of his family, The Associated Press reported. Johnson’s cause of death was not released, USA Today reported. Johnson had...
I Cope Through Humor, So Here's 24 Jokes About How Hard Being An Adult Is Right Now
"I hate when kids scream in public...you don't have real problems. It should be me screaming. ME."
Comments / 0