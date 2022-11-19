Read full article on original website
UM football pictures clean slate heading into postseason
Montana football finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, which was good enough to earn their way into the postseason. To have the opportunity to play on, host on their home field, as well as be under the nation's spotlight for the second time within recent weeks, their program is appreciative of the opportunity.
UM to host SEMO in first round of playoffs
Montana was able to snag themselves a spot in the post season announced today during Selection Sunday, as they're slated to take on Southeast Missouri State. The Grizzlies (7-4) will host the Redhawks (9-2) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in an under the lights competition. One thing to note about these two...
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
Vote for your favorite play of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you are on our app click here to vote.
Montanans can expect crowds, long lines when traveling for Thanksgiving
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and local airports are expecting the travel season to heat up compared with last year. We contacted both Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport. Officials there are expecting record-breaking or close. Both airports are all-hands-on-deck for Thanksgiving week.
St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store
HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
More than $31 million allocated to develop affordable housing
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than $31 million in federal housing tax credits are allocated to develop affordable homes in five Montana communities. The Montana Board of Housing is distributing the funds to preserve or build 279 affordable homes. Areas where these developments will take place are Butte, Crow Agency,...
Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
Missoula police respond to multiple-car pileup on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a multiple-car pileup at Reserve Street and Mullan Road on Monday. The call came into dispatch around 11:20 a.m. Reports say more than five cars were involved. Officials did not shut down Reserve Street, but traffic was backed up due to the...
New community health worker program launches in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An evidence-based community health worker program was recently launched in Missoula, made possible by a $1.8 million grant from the CDC. Partnership Health Center, All Nations Health Center and the Missoula City-County Health Department helped create the program with money from the grant. Partnership Health Center...
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Mountain snow, valley wintry mix begins tomorrow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region until 1PM Wednesday. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. With cold stagnant air sitting in valley locations, temperatures are struggling to warm out of the...
Doing Better Business: BBB launches improved Scam Tracker
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau is partnering with Amazon and Capital One to improve its Scam Tracker tool. A new Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker feature is making it easier for you to identify scams and report them, while arming law enforcement and investigators with more data on scammers to better protect consumers.
St. Ignatius police seek information on person involved in property theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department is looking for a person of interest involved in property theft around Sept. 17-18. Officials said several items of significant value were taken. Anyone with information on this person of interest should contact St. Ignatius police at 406-745-3881.
In hard times, clean laundry boosts dignity, self-esteem
HAMILTON, Mont. — For many of us, doing laundry is a boring chore, unless you don't have a washing machine, or a place to put one. Then it's one of the most elemental necessities that you miss. That's why Stefani Jackson founded a non-profit called Loads of Dignity. Her...
Missoula health officials advise against wood burning while poor air quality lingers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula health officials are asking people to refrain from burning wood stoves and having recreational fires through Tuesday, due to bad air quality in the area. The lingering high-pressure ridge with inversions is trapping air pollution in the Missoula Valley and isn't expected to clear until...
Valley inversions, snow to impact holiday travel plans
Valley inversions keep temperatures on the cool side again today. Afternoon highs will be in the 10s and 20s for most valleys, but in the 20s and 30s at higher elevations above the inversion. High pressure will begin to weaken on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 30s. Late Tuesday...
