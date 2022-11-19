ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

MLB rumors: Surprise team emerges in Trea Turner chase

MLB rumors now link free agent Trea Turner to a surprising team — the Seattle Mariners. Trea Turner is one of this offseason’s biggest free agents. He is in a free agent class of shortstops with plenty of talent yet he seems to stand out more than the others thanks to how many different things he can do so well. MLB rumors about where he could land include many of the usual suspects we expect to spend big. What about those surprise clubs?
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

MLB rumors: New team enters the Justin Verlander sweepstakes

While the Houston Astros would prefer to re-sign Justin Verlander, there’s no guarantee he stays with the World Series champs. The Mets have entered the picture. After opting out of his previous two-year engagement with Houston, Justin Verlander’s asking price is said to be above $40 million. There’s little guarantee that Astros owner Jim Crane will match that demand, so Verlander is at least doing his due diligence to seek employment elsewhere.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pair Of Red Sox Prospects Reportedly Poached By Same Japanese Team

The Boston Red Sox are in the process of losing some organizational depth due to an aggressive overseas team that appears to have spent plenty of time scouting the WooSox. The Hanshin Tigers, a member of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League, are expected to sign outfielder Johan Mieses and right-hander Brian Keller according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, a source that translates NPB news into English.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder?

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do to fill out the roster and a former thorn in the team's side potentially could be a solid addition to the squad. Longtime Tampa Bay Ray and former San Francisco Giant Evan Longoria currently is a free agent but could provide depth and a veteran presence for a team that may need it.
