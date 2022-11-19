The popular Kansas song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ was used by the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as they returned to the ring this past weekend at Full Gear. To the surprise of everyone, they actually got the song cleared. But, this is not a one time deal. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave some notes sent to him by Dave Meltzer, which said that The Elite will use the song going forward as their entrance music but not for every match.

