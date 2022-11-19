Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
bodyslam.net
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers On Full Plans For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW has only had one match officially advertised for the show, which has left many fans wondering what else will happen on the final RAW before Survivor Series. Fightful Select have provided the full match order and other spoilers for the show tonight, including a very...
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
bodyslam.net
Reason Why Aliyah Has Been Off WWE TV Reportedly Revealed
While Aliyah was initially injured a few weeks ago, she is more than ready to go at this time. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s status. It is apparent that the former Breaking Ground star isn’t injured. We were told by a tenured member of the creative team...
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Apologizes For Taking Jeff Jarrett’s Job
Road Dogg apologizes to The Last Outlaw. Jeff Jarrett made his return to WWE in May of this year, working backstage with the company. He was hired as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, he was then fired, but his unemployment didn’t last long. Road Dogg was hired...
bodyslam.net
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 2 officially set for ONE on Prime Video 7
Cup shots hopefully won’t prevent these two from fighting in early 2023. Promotional officials revealed the matchup for the vacant title will take place on ONE on Prime Video 7 on Feb. 10 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. The pairing first met at October’s ONE on Amazon...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Call AEW Suspension The Hardest Two Months Of Their Lives
The Young Bucks were not happy campers while they were suspended by All Elite Wrestling. The Young Bucks returned to AEW along with Kenny Omega at Saturday’s Full Gear event, facing off with Death Triangle for the trios championships. While speaking on Being The Elite, the Young Bucks went...
bodyslam.net
The Elite Will Use ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ Regularly In AEW
The popular Kansas song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ was used by the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as they returned to the ring this past weekend at Full Gear. To the surprise of everyone, they actually got the song cleared. But, this is not a one time deal. On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave some notes sent to him by Dave Meltzer, which said that The Elite will use the song going forward as their entrance music but not for every match.
bodyslam.net
Producers And Notes From Monday’s RAW
We now know who produced each match and segment from Friday’s edition of SmackDown. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full run down of the show along with other backstage notes. Producers for WWE Raw. Men’s WarGames promo: Michael Hayes. Brawling Brutes vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble.
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley’s Wife Was Not Comfortable With The Atmosphere Backstage At WWE Events
Mick Foley had a WWE Hall of Fame career, and he racked up a ton of stories along the way. During a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley revealed that his wife didn’t receive the best treatment backstage in WWE at first. He recalled the first time that he ever brought his kids backstage to a WWE event, and his wife didn’t feel comfortable with the atmosphere.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night One Results (11/21/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 21 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Kosei Fujita def. Yuto Nakashima. – Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Great-O-Khan...
bodyslam.net
AEW Full Gear Trending Towards Similar PPV Buy Number As All Out
AEW Full Gear saw titles change hands, and it left the door open for a lot of possibilities. The PPV certainly delivered for many fans. According to F4WOnline, Tony Khan noted that AEW Full Gear did a similar pay-per-view buyrate as All Out, which did 140,000 buys. In the end, AEW is obviously very happy about this turnout.
bodyslam.net
AEW Symphony: Series II To Be Released On 12/1/22
The Symphony Series has returned. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1st. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. —...
bodyslam.net
CMLL Announces Participants For NJPW X CMLL Fantasticamania 2023
CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania will be back in February of 2023. Now, CMLL has announced the luchador participants for the event. You can see the list below. Plenty of buzz has surrounded the recent announcement of Fantasticamania 2023, the celebration of lucha libre returning to the calendar after three years away during the pandemic. On November 22, the lineup of CMLL representatives was announced, with some familiar returnees and big time debuts for the tour running from February 22 to 28 this year.
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Says Triple H Is The Reason For Her WWE Return
Mia Yim returned to WWE recently as a member of The OC and has been feuding with Rhea Ripley since the return. When speaking to Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE. Yim explained that Triple H was the reason for her return. “Triple H....
bodyslam.net
Kris Statlander Is Excited For Her Return
Kris Statlander is excited for her comeback. On September 7th, Kris Statlander underwent knee surgery after suffering a completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus. Now, during recovery, Kris Statlander is looking forward to her comeback. She posted a tweet explaining how she can’t wait to have the best years of her career.
bodyslam.net
Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi For The KOPW 2022 Trophy Added To TAKATaichi Event
Another KOPW trophy bout will take place before years end. NJPW has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his King of Pro Wrestling trophy against Taichi at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view on December 19th. Order TAKA Michinoku and Taichi’s joint 50th anniversary event on NJPW World PPV December 19! (Japanese commentary...
bodyslam.net
Bobby Fish Returns To NJPW For First Time In 5 Years
Bobby Fish eventually made his way to AEW after he was let go by WWE as part of budget cuts last year. While he had a brief reunion as part of The Undisputed Era, he eventually left AEW. According to Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, Bobby Fish returned to NJPW,...
Comments / 0