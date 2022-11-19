Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Regrets The Shield’s Second Run
Seth Rollins wasn’t a fan of The Shield’s reunion a few years ago. Kurt Angle became a temporary member of The Shield at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017 after Roman Reigns had to take time off due to an illness. Angle teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus in a 5-on-3 handicap match. The Shield would end up winning the match.
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Apologizes For Taking Jeff Jarrett’s Job
Road Dogg apologizes to The Last Outlaw. Jeff Jarrett made his return to WWE in May of this year, working backstage with the company. He was hired as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, he was then fired, but his unemployment didn’t last long. Road Dogg was hired...
bodyslam.net
AEW’s MJF Believes UFC’s Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last 2 Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett could cut it in the pro wrestling world. Pimblett is making waves in the UFC as he has got off to a good start in the mixed martial arts promotion. His potential of being a possible crossover star in the future is clear to many.
bodyslam.net
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Prior To Signing With AEW
Renee Paquette has confirmed talks with WWE prior to signing with AEW. Paquette recently appeared for an interview with Vickie Guerrero on Excuse Me. She acknowledged she had been in contact with WWE prior to ultimately signing with AEW. I had been talking to WWE, that had gotten leaked out...
bodyslam.net
Mick Foley’s Wife Was Not Comfortable With The Atmosphere Backstage At WWE Events
Mick Foley had a WWE Hall of Fame career, and he racked up a ton of stories along the way. During a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley revealed that his wife didn’t receive the best treatment backstage in WWE at first. He recalled the first time that he ever brought his kids backstage to a WWE event, and his wife didn’t feel comfortable with the atmosphere.
bodyslam.net
Tyrus Is Proud That He’s The Biggest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion
Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3 to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus comes in at 6’7” and 375 pounds, to which he says is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title and he’s proud of that. While sitting down with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Tyrus spoke about winning the championship.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Declines While Key Demo Rises Ahead Of Full Gear
The viewership numbers for this week’s AEW Rampage are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday’s show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, up from the 0.11rating the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Reason Why Aliyah Has Been Off WWE TV Reportedly Revealed
While Aliyah was initially injured a few weeks ago, she is more than ready to go at this time. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s status. It is apparent that the former Breaking Ground star isn’t injured. We were told by a tenured member of the creative team...
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Says Roman Reigns Isn’t The Workhorse He Used To Be
Roman Reigns joined the company alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of the iconic wrestling stable The Shield. Roman’s had quite a memorable run with The Shield which also helped establish himself amongst wrestling fans. The Shield were considered workhorses of the WWE roster at the time, putting on brilliant matches at all time.
bodyslam.net
Spoilers On Full Plans For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW has only had one match officially advertised for the show, which has left many fans wondering what else will happen on the final RAW before Survivor Series. Fightful Select have provided the full match order and other spoilers for the show tonight, including a very...
bodyslam.net
Royal Rumble 2023 Has The Largest Gate In Event History
The Royal Rumble is raking in the money. Royal Rumble season is quickly approaching come January and already in November, the event is making big money moves. WWE announced that Royal Rumble 2023 is the biggest gate in companies history at $5 million, surpassing the previous best in 2017. As of this writing, nothing has been revealed as far as a card for the event, but we do know that Royal Rumble will be taking place in San Antonio, Texas on January 28th.
bodyslam.net
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade 2 officially set for ONE on Prime Video 7
Cup shots hopefully won’t prevent these two from fighting in early 2023. Promotional officials revealed the matchup for the vacant title will take place on ONE on Prime Video 7 on Feb. 10 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. The pairing first met at October’s ONE on Amazon...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes The WWE Locker Room Would “Riot” If CM Punk Was Handed A WrestleMania Main Event
Ric Flair believes the WWE locker room would not take kindly to CM Punk showing up and being handed a WrestleMania main event. There has also been speculation that CM Punk may be heading to WWE under the new regime. While there haven’t been any official reports that suggest Punk is heading to WWE, Ric Flair discussed a possible CM Punk return on his To Be The Man podcast.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 19. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Peter Avalon def. Keita. – BULLET CLUB...
bodyslam.net
Hey, Where Da Party At? They’re On Twitch
Xavier Woods (Creed), Claudio Castagnoli (Swiss), Tyler Breeze (Breeze) and Adam Cole (Chugs) are all collectively know as ‘Da Party’. A group that was started by the four men while they were all in WWE and playing games together on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. They’ve played many games together, but the most popular game by far is Uno. Da Party started a series where they would play the popular card game Uno (virtually) together each week and keep track of how many wins each person had and if you were one of the three losers that week, you had to do a punishment. Mostly, sucking a lemon was the go-to. Sadly, when Breeze, Cole and Claudio left WWE, Da Party faded away. In August of 2021, they played their final game as a crew. Or did they?
bodyslam.net
Ivy Nile vs Kiana James Added To WWE NXT – 11/22/22
WWE NXT (11/22) NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
bodyslam.net
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania
Bianca Belair wants Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have vastly similar career trajectories in the grand scheme of things. Both women coming up from NXT, both women fighting to solidify their spot on the WWE main roster and both women won the respective RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 37. Now, Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women’s Champion while Rhea Ripley is on the same brand, but has joined the Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor, Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Both women are set to battle at this Saturday’s Survivor Series inside of WarGames. But, they’re eventually destined to have a big singles match against each other. Speaking with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Belair was asked about a match with Rhea and noted that she wants it at WrestleMania.
bodyslam.net
Alex Hammerstone: I’m Still Very Much Trying To Figure Out Exactly What The Next Steps Forward Are
Alex Hammerstone has big aspirations in wrestling. Alex Hammerstone is the current Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion and recently signed a deal with the company that will lock him down for years to come. But, that doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about the future. While Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Hammerstone mentioned that he isn’t sure what’s next, but he’s looking to make history. He noted that he wouldn’t be satisfied if he didn’t capitalize on future opportunities.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Call AEW Suspension The Hardest Two Months Of Their Lives
The Young Bucks were not happy campers while they were suspended by All Elite Wrestling. The Young Bucks returned to AEW along with Kenny Omega at Saturday’s Full Gear event, facing off with Death Triangle for the trios championships. While speaking on Being The Elite, the Young Bucks went...
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Says Triple H Is The Reason For Her WWE Return
Mia Yim returned to WWE recently as a member of The OC and has been feuding with Rhea Ripley since the return. When speaking to Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE. Yim explained that Triple H was the reason for her return. “Triple H....
Comments / 0