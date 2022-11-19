ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Fourth quarter errors hands No. 13 UNC win over JMU women's basketball, 76-65

JMU put up a tough fight all four quarters against No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, but the Tar Heels pulled away with an 11-point victory in Harrisonburg. “This team is in the ‘almost’ category,” O’Regan said. The matchup against the Tar Heels was “winnable,” he said, but his team needs to improve as a unit, especially when in a scoring deficit. “This team has a fight within them that last year's team lacked … I really wanted them to get a reward today, but we’ve got to keep moving forward together.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU women's basketball falls to UNC

In a 76-65 loss, the Dukes were unable to overcome the UNC Tar Heels, a team currently ranked 13th in the nation. Reporters Colby Reece and Ellie Fenza teamed up for a recap of Sunday's game.
breezejmu.org

JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt championship after downing Texas State, Troy

JMU volleyball beats Troy in five sets in Sun Belt semifinals. In a back-and-forth match, JMU and Troy traded 25-22 wins in the first and second sets before JMU won a down-to-the-wire third set, 26-24. Only one side won by a margin greater than three — Troy’s decisive 25-18 win in the fourth set forced a fifth. Tied 12-12 late in the final set, JMU strung together a 3-0 run to win the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Comeback

Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game

The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois

In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
LYNCHBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Key takeaways from Board of Visitors

The JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) introduced a new center for first-generation students, announced low-cost educational resource programs and heard a presentation on career outcomes and retention rates at its full-board meeting on Nov. 18. Career outcomes presentation. Myles Surrett, associate vice president for career, experiential learning and transitions, presented...
cardinalnews.org

Automotive racing school relocates headquarters to Halifax County

The world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company, Skip Barber Racing School, will relocate its headquarters to the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Skip Barber Racing School will also establish a performance driving school at VIR, which will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Motorsport Technology Park. VIR...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
LYNCHBURG, VA

