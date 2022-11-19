Read full article on original website
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
breezejmu.org
Fourth quarter errors hands No. 13 UNC win over JMU women's basketball, 76-65
JMU put up a tough fight all four quarters against No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, but the Tar Heels pulled away with an 11-point victory in Harrisonburg. “This team is in the ‘almost’ category,” O’Regan said. The matchup against the Tar Heels was “winnable,” he said, but his team needs to improve as a unit, especially when in a scoring deficit. “This team has a fight within them that last year's team lacked … I really wanted them to get a reward today, but we’ve got to keep moving forward together.”
breezejmu.org
Analysis | Despite 16-point loss, Dukes had chances to upset No. 1 UNC
Any time you match up with a No. 1-ranked team on the road, it’ll almost certainly be an uphill battle. JMU men’s basketball’s 80-64 loss against North Carolina on Sunday afternoon was no different. But for parts of the game, the Dukes were more competitive than the...
breezejmu.org
JMU women's basketball falls to UNC
In a 76-65 loss, the Dukes were unable to overcome the UNC Tar Heels, a team currently ranked 13th in the nation. Reporters Colby Reece and Ellie Fenza teamed up for a recap of Sunday's game.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt championship after downing Texas State, Troy
JMU volleyball beats Troy in five sets in Sun Belt semifinals. In a back-and-forth match, JMU and Troy traded 25-22 wins in the first and second sets before JMU won a down-to-the-wire third set, 26-24. Only one side won by a margin greater than three — Troy’s decisive 25-18 win in the fourth set forced a fifth. Tied 12-12 late in the final set, JMU strung together a 3-0 run to win the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.
Breaking: Official Decision Made On Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game
The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rivalry is one of the best in football. Unfortunately, it's going to have to wait another year to be played. The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following the ...
WSLS
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game
The Virginia Cavaliers football program on Monday night announced the cancelation of its annual rivalry game with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 26th. The Cavaliers program is still dealing with the emotional fallout of the triple murder of three players. Both the ACC and Virginia decided on Read more... The post Virginia football makes major decision about rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation
The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 70-61 win over #19 Illinois
In the championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event Tournament, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 70-61. With the win, we have five takeaways. UVA gets another marquee win. After beating #5 Baylor on Friday and putting the team’s offensive potential...
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
Iconic College Football Rivalry Could Reportedly Get Rescheduled
As the Virginia football team continues to recover from a horrific tragedy, it's sounding like the Cavaliers will take the field again in 2022. Last week, three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former teammate. A fourth was wounded but has reportedly been discharged from the ...
breezejmu.org
Key takeaways from Board of Visitors
The JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) introduced a new center for first-generation students, announced low-cost educational resource programs and heard a presentation on career outcomes and retention rates at its full-board meeting on Nov. 18. Career outcomes presentation. Myles Surrett, associate vice president for career, experiential learning and transitions, presented...
cardinalnews.org
VHSL football playoffs: Lynchburg and Roanoke Valley schools face off in regional championships
Where is the hub of high school football in central and western Virginia?. Each city is a site of two VHSL state championship games Dec. 10, the Class 2 and Class 1 finals at Salem Stadium, and the Class 4 and Class 3 games at Liberty University. And each locality...
South Carolina community holds vigil to honor slain University of Virginia football player
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. “Lavel had natural leadership ability from the time he was small,” Davis’s high school football coach said. “People naturally gravitated toward him and were […]
cardinalnews.org
Automotive racing school relocates headquarters to Halifax County
The world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company, Skip Barber Racing School, will relocate its headquarters to the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Skip Barber Racing School will also establish a performance driving school at VIR, which will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Motorsport Technology Park. VIR...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
