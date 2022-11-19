JMU put up a tough fight all four quarters against No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, but the Tar Heels pulled away with an 11-point victory in Harrisonburg. “This team is in the ‘almost’ category,” O’Regan said. The matchup against the Tar Heels was “winnable,” he said, but his team needs to improve as a unit, especially when in a scoring deficit. “This team has a fight within them that last year's team lacked … I really wanted them to get a reward today, but we’ve got to keep moving forward together.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO