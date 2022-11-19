Read full article on original website
Royal Opera House 2022 Review: Alcina
Richard Jones’ Frisky new Handel Casts a Dramatic and Musical spell. (Credit: © Marc Brenner/Royal Opera House) In “Alcina” seeing isn’t believing. Handel’s tale of an enchanted island, which sees the titular sorceress’ captives transfigured into birds, beasts, and shrubbery, speaks of the pleasures and dangers of illusion. First premiered on the current site of the Royal Opera House back in 1735, the opera speaks to a host of 18th-century preoccupations about the nature of appearance – trustworthy or fraud – and the magic of theatrical spectacle and illusion, very much Handel’s stock-in-trade.
National Philharmonic to Present Händel’s ‘Messiah’
The National Philharmonic is set to present Händel’s “Messiah” for the holiday season. The performances will be held on Dec. 17, 18, and 23 at Strathmore and Capital One Hall. Conducted by Stan Engebretson, the program features a cast of African American singers alongside the National...
Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa to Present ‘A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe on Me’
The Teatr Wielki Opera Narodowa will present “A Sea of Dreams Did Breathe on Me” on Nov. 23, 2022. The concert, which features songs for soprano, mezzo-soprano, baritone, mixed choir, and orchestra, will feature music by Penderecki. Soloists include soprano Iwona Hossa, mezzo-soprano Anna Bernacka, baritone Mariusz Godlewski, and conductor Maciej Tworek, who will lead the Chorus and Orchestra of the Polish National Opera.
New York Festival of Song Announces 2023 Edition of ‘Goyishe Christmas to You’
The New York Festival of Song will present “A Goyishe Christmas to You” on Dec. 14, 2022 at the Kaufman Music Center. The concert will feature music by such composers as Howard Levitsky, Frank Loesser, David Javerbaum, Jay Livingston, Johnny Marks, Joan Javits, Roy Zimmerman, Mel Tormé, David Friedman, and Irving Berlin. Among the works performed will be “White Christmas,” “Candle in My Window,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Silver Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” and “My Simple Christmas Song.”
Decca Classics to Release ‘Renée Fleming – Greatest Moments at the Met’
On the heels of her return to the Metropolitan Opera, Renée Fleming and Decca Classics have announced a new album, “Greatest Moments at the Metropolitan Opera.”. The specially remastered collection compiles highlights chosen by Renée captured live on stage in this pinnacle of opera houses. Produced by GRAMMY-winning David Frost, the collection features duets with Cecilia Bartoli, Susan Graham, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Samuel Ramey, Bryn Terfel & more.
Anthony Roth Costanzo & Angel Blue to Headline The Knights’ ‘Everlasting Light’ Holiday Concert
The Knights are set to present “Everlasting Light,” a holiday concert featuring two of opera’s biggest stars. The showcase, scheduled for Dec. 14, 2022 at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, will be headlined by Angel Blue and Anthony Roth Costanzo. They will be joined by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus under Dianne Brekun Menaker. Eric Jacobsen conducts the performance.
Tan Dun to Lead London Philharmonic in his ‘Buddha Passion’
The London Philharmonic is set to perform Tan Dun’s “Buddha Passion” on Jan. 22, 2023 at the Southbank Centre. The composer himself will conduct the performance, which will feature soprano Sen Guo, mezzo-soprano Huiling Zhu, tenor Kang Wang, and bass-baritone Shenyang. There will also be two indigenous singers who will be announced at a later date. They will be joined by the London Philharmonic Choir and London Chinese Philharmonic Choir.
Ivor Novello Composer Award Winners 2022 Announced
The Ivor Novello Composer Awards have announced the 2022 winners. For the purpose of this article, our focus will be solely on winners in operatic and vocal categories. Brett Dean took home the prize for Chamber Ensemble for his work “Madame Ma Bonne Soeur,” written for mezzo-soprano and string quartet. The work premiered in the UK at the Oxford Lieder 2021.
Joélle Harvey, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Nikolay Borchev Headline Chamber Music Society’s ‘The Magic of Schubert’ Festival
(Credit: Arielle Doneson) The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center has announced its Winter Festival entitled “The Magic of Schubert.”. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up will be a concert entitled “Into Eternity” featuring baritone Nikolay Borchev. He will...
Buxton International Festival Announces 2023 Season
The Buxton International Festival has announced its 2023 season. The opening operatic production will be Bellini’s “La Sonnambula” with Adrian Kelly conducting. Harry Fehr will direct the Bel Canto masterpiece. Performance Dates: July 8-22, 2023. The semi-seria opera Mozart’s “Il re pastore” will be presented at the...
Resonance Works to Perform ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’
Pittsburgh’s Resonance Works has announced its programming for December, including holiday classics and a world premiere. The company will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” after a two-year hiatus. The work is a beloved tale of hope and generosity that tells the story of a young boy, Amahl, his Mother, and their life-changing encounter with three mysterious strangers on their way to Bethlehem. The cast from Resonance Works’ inaugural production of this holiday favorite returns, with alum Barbara LeMay playing the Mother, and Robert Frankenberry, Daniel Teadt, and Jonathan Stuckey performing as the Three Kings. Evangeline Sereno, a local singer from the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, will play Amahl during the Dec. 18 performance of this new production directed by Kelly Trumbull.
Latonia Moore & Michelle Bradley Headline ‘Aida’ at the Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera will reprise Verdi’s “Aida” in a staging by Sonja Frisell, which will mark the last time the production will be seen on the Met stage. The production, which premiered in 1988, has been performed over 240 times and features production designer Gianni Quaranta’s sets. The revival will be performed 15 times from Dec. 3, 2022 through April 27, 2023.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra Extend Contract of Gustavo Gimeno
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced that Gustavo Gimeno’s contract was being extended throughout 2030. The conductor is the 10th music director in the company’s history, kicking off his tenure back in 2020-21. “It is my extreme pleasure to continue to lead this wonderfully refined Orchestra,” said Gimeno...
Katelyn Morton, Kirsten Kunkle, Mark Billy to Headline World Premiere of Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate‘s ‘Shell Shaker’
The Mount Holyoke Symphony Orchestra is set to world premiere “Shell Shaker,” a new opera by Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate on. Feb. 24, 2023 at Prat Hall in Massachusetts. The opera is based on the ancient legend of the Chickasaw people who received turtle shells as a traditional percussion instrument. The opera will be entirely in Chickasaw language and will star an all-Native cast including Katelyn Morton (Cherokee), Kirsten Kunkle (Muscogee), and Mark Billy (Choctaw).
Boston Baroque Publishes Editions, Cadenzas, & Ornaments by Martin Pearlman
Boston Baroque has announced that it is proud to add to its Resource Library five performing and critical editions, as well as cadenzas and ornamentation for various works, all created by Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman. In an official press statement, Pearlman said “these additions to the Resource Library represent...
Canadian Opera Company Announces Free Concert Series
The Canadian Opera Company has announced the return of The Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre: City Sessions. The series will begin on Nov. 22, 2022 and run through June 2023. One concert will be released every month, showcasing a new artist or ensemble filmed in the COC’s performance space.
Seattle Symphony Announces Holiday Slate of Performances
The Seattle Symphony has announced its lineup of holiday concerts at Benaroya Hall. This year marks the first time since 2019 that the symphony will perform its full suite of programs in person. Among the events is the tradition of Handel’s “Messiah” featuring soprano Nicole Cabell, contralto Sara Couden, tenor Steven Soph, bass Damien Geter, and the Seattle Symphony Chorale under the baton of Sofi Jeannin.
Teatro Coccia Announces 2023 Season
Italy’s Teatro Coccia di Novara has announced its 2023 season featuring seven productions. Sara Cortolezzis, Gaston Rivero, Jorge Nelson Martinez González, and Carmen Topciu star in Verdi’s “Il Trovatore” with Antonello Allemandi conducting. Deda Cristina Colonna directs. Performance Dates: Jan. 20-22, 2023. Rossini’s “Il Barbiere...
Obituary: Distinguished Teacher & Soloist Helena Łazarska Dies at 88
Professor Helena Łazarska passed away on October 28, 2022, at 88 years of age. Łazarska is a former Head of the Vocal Department at the Krakow Academy of Music. Łazarska began taking singing lessons in Krakow and graduated from the Krakow Academy of Music after studying under Prof. Erazma Janowicz-Kopaczynska.
Royal Opera House Cancels Final Performance of ‘The Rape of Lucretia’
The Royal Opera has canceled the final performance of “The Rape of Lucretia.”. The company said, “With great regret, we must cancel tonight’s performance of ‘The Rape of Lucretia’ due to illness. Ticket buyers have been contacted and the value of your ticket(s) will be automatically credited to your account. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
