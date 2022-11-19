Pittsburgh’s Resonance Works has announced its programming for December, including holiday classics and a world premiere. The company will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors” after a two-year hiatus. The work is a beloved tale of hope and generosity that tells the story of a young boy, Amahl, his Mother, and their life-changing encounter with three mysterious strangers on their way to Bethlehem. The cast from Resonance Works’ inaugural production of this holiday favorite returns, with alum Barbara LeMay playing the Mother, and Robert Frankenberry, Daniel Teadt, and Jonathan Stuckey performing as the Three Kings. Evangeline Sereno, a local singer from the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, will play Amahl during the Dec. 18 performance of this new production directed by Kelly Trumbull.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO