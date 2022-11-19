Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant raves about weekend visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant took his official visit to Oregon over the weekend and the Ducks will continue to be one of the teams to beat in this race. “I had a great trip,” Pleasant said. “I was there from Friday morning to Sunday and really enjoyed...
Injury report on star QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury update on Bo Nix, Ryan Walk, and the impact the injuries the Ducks are dealing with.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away
The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
Neal Brown and WVU will battle the portal
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown acknowledges that there will be plenty of battles ahead for the Mountaineers in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
247Sports
Mississippi State football: Mike Leach's future questioned by Paul Finebaum if Bulldogs cannot win Egg Bowl
Mike Leach is only in his third year as Mississippi State football's head coach, but Paul Finebaum does not believe Leach's future in Starkville is as secure as it may appear. Finebaum warned of the dangers Leach faces should the Bulldogs fail to beat in-state rival Ole Miss in this year's Egg Bowl — Leach is 0-2 in that game thus far — and Finebaum might just be reading the tea leaves regarding another rumor floating around the SEC.
247Sports
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Second-year Alabama CB Khyree Jackson suspended, Nick Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson hasn’t played the last two weeks. After appearing in the first nine games of the 2022 season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
First-round rookie reveals massive injury update
In an attempt to get some much-needed pass protection for starting quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants selected former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Neal emerged as a first-year starter for the Giants, but he’s missed the past three games with Read more... The post First-round rookie reveals massive injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Updated scouting report on Top247 DL and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia in mid July, and from that moment his fit in the Bulldogs' defense seemed ideal. He has the physical tools and the mental makeup to be a run stopper in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, which I was able to see when I was at Grimsley High to watch him play earlier this season.
Michigan commit Kendrick Bell ready to help the Wolverines win at QB
Kansas City (MO.) Park Hill 2023 athlete and Michigan commit, Kendrick Bell returned to Ann Arbor this past weekend to see the Maize and Blue’s thrilling win over Illinois. He took an official visit for the Penn State game in October after picking up an offer shortly before, but this second trip he thoroughly impressed.
Kenny Minchey receives comparison to USC QB Caleb Williams
247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins compares 4-star QB Kenny Minchey to USC QB and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams.
NC State football looking at 'massive overhaul' this offseason?
Pack Pride's Michael Clark and Cory Smith discuss what could come next after a season with high expectations continues to go downhill.
USC '24 commit Aaron Butler planning spring official visits
Calabasas (Calif.) athlete Aaron Butler made a big jump in the updated 247Sports Top247 on Wednesday. Butler was previously rated the No. 73 player nationally and jumped up to No. 42 overall. He's also rated the No. 6 athlete in the country and No. 4 player in the state. Butler...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0