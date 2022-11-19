Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Tesla Supercharging Network Now Consists Of 40,000 Stalls
Tesla announced that the Supercharging network reached a new milestone of 40,000 individual connectors (stalls) installed globally. That's about 10,000 more than a year ago, and about 5,000 more than in mid-June, when Tesla was celebrating the 35,000th Supercharger. The 40,000 level is not a surprise to us, as we...
teslarati.com
Tesla has 40,000 “and counting” Superchargers worldwide
Tesla has 40,000 Superchargers worldwide, the company announced on its its Charging Twitter account. This makes the company the largest DC fast-charging network on Earth. The Supercharging network has been a key asset in Tesla’s role as leader of the EV industry. A recent report analyzing Tesla’s best-in-class return...
insideevs.com
Italian Minister Wants Tesla To Build Its Next Giga Factory In Italy
Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, has openly invited Tesla to invest more in the Mediterranean country. Speaking at a webinar organized by one of Italy's largest newspapers, Salvini heavily praised Elon Musk calling him one of the world's "main innovative geniuses". Salvini also discussed how he felt...
Europe to Go Completely Electric by 2035
The European Union has finalized a deal not to allow sales of Petrol & Diesel powered Cars and Vans from 2035 AD. This is a huge step towards reducing emissions and helping the environment.
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Rivian Ruined
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
torquenews.com
Best Tire Brands Rated by Consumer Reports
Here’s the top four best tire brands recently rated by Consumer Reports with recommendations on which models are a good match for your vehicle type and driving conditions. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when shopping around and trying to decide which tire type you really need and how much it is going to cost you.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Comments / 0