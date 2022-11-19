Read full article on original website
Couple dies in plane crash while traveling to visit family
The residents of Freeburg and Smithton mourned the loss of a married couple who died Saturday in a plane crash.
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
gladstonedispatch.com
100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood
UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
KMOV
WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
KSDK
Last-minute hearing on the execution of Kevin Johnson may slow down process
The fate of the Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson killed a Kirkwood police officer, William McEntee, in 2005.
FOX2now.com
Woman shot and killed Monday night
St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed. St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
Barriers remain for people experiencing homelessness in St. Louis
This is part one of a two-part series on the barriers to the condition of people experiencing homelessness this winter. 5 On Your Side has reported on issues impacting people facing homelessness throughout the City of St. Louis, among others across the United States. COVID-19 lockdowns of schools and non-essential...
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Man killed in north St. Louis, shooter arrested
A man was shot and killed in a double shooting Monday night in north St. Louis City.
starvedrock.media
Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself
EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
KSDK
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
KSDK
Save-A-Lot hosts turkey bowl for people in need in St. Louis
5 On Your Side's Sydney Stallworth MCed the event for nonprofits. People could bowl a turkey for additional prizes.
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
Colorado Gunman Used Same Style Rifle as St. Louis Shooter
AR-15 style rifles have been the weapon of choice for the perpetrators of several recent mass shootings
abc17news.com
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
