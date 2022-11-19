ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

gladstonedispatch.com

100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood

UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman shot and killed Monday night

St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed. St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53

ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself

EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

'It's amazing what we can do when we come together': Chesterfield church helps restore 127-year-old African American schoolhouse

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A historic piece of African American history is getting a much-needed restoration. Community members came together on Saturday for the rehab project in the city of Chesterfield. Volunteers from United Methodist Church of Green Trails in Chesterfield spent the morning helping restore the 127-year-old African American...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after double shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died at an area hospital after a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at 5:10 near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Union Boulevard. Police said one of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
