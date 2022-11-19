Nike's Lost & Found Air Jordan 1 SNKRS app drop broke every sneakerhead out there, including me

That SNKRS app, man. One of these days, man. One of these days every sneakerhead’s weekend mood will not be determined by an app that we only spend around 10 minutes of our time on.

Unfortunately, y’all, that day is not today.

Nike’s SNKRS app has broken me. It has broken us, as a collective. We are done. Cooked. Fried. Whatever else you’d like to call it.

You’re probably wondering what has us down horrendously in this way. It’s the Lost & Found Air Jordan 1. That beautiful, beautiful sneaker. My word what a shoe.

So, y’all know Michael Jordan, right? Right. Well, one of the first colorways of his Air Jordan 1 sneaker that came out in 1985 was that original Chicago colorway. You’ve seen them before. It’s red, white and black and also just completely stunning.

These babies.

The thing about this colorway, though, is that it only rereleases every few years. And you can’t just find these anywhere on the street. They resell for thousands of dollars.

So here we are today with a chance to cop them for retail. But the catch is, to actually grab them, you’ve got to beat the final boss. Y’all know who it is: The SNKRS app.

Did I win? No, absolutely not. The app is undefeated, man. First, it froze phone.

Then it coded me. Maybe it thought I was a bot or something? I don’t know, man.

After that I was logged out, never to be logged back in.

It’s funny. I laughed through the pain. But it was pain nonetheless. This was pretty much the experience on the SNKRS app on Saturday. There were reportedly more than 300,000 pairs of these available but it felt like there were so many more Ls.

Sneaker Twitter was in shambles.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Somebody’s villain origin story just popped off today because of this. You absolutely hate to see it.