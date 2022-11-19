Jimbo Fisher laments Texas A&M's first-half turnovers vs UMass

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It wasn’t pretty, but Texas A&M took a 3-0 lead over UMass into the halftime locker room. But the Aggies had their opportunities — and Jimbo Fisher knew it.

On a rainy day at Kyle Field, Texas A&M fumbled the ball twice inside the 20-yard line. Fisher made note of those plays during his halftime interview with ESPN+’s Marilyn Payne and said the Aggies have to take better care of the ball in the second half.

“Hold onto the football,” Fisher said. “We fumbled twice in the red zone. Had a big play down at the 20, we had another first down on the drive, we had points then. We’re driving there and then the ball just slipped out of his hand there. We’ve just got to keep taking care of the football, holding onto it and we’ve got to find a way to run the ball.”

As for quarterback Conner Weigman, Fisher said he was happy with his performance in the first half. Weigman showcased his ability to use his legs to make plays, and Fisher noted that. However, he called on the rest of the running game to also wake up.

“He’s scrambling, making good decisions in that part,” Fisher said. “We’ve just got to get the running game itself going.”

Jimbo Fisher explains why things felt ‘off’ against Auburn

Texas A&M once again struggled on offense last Saturday against Auburn, mustering only 10 points. And the root cause was something that’s on the coaches, according to head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies simply never got in a rhythm, Fisher said on his weekly radio show when asked why the offense was “off,” and it’s on the coaching staff to get stuff drawn up for the offense to start clicking. That, obviously, didn’t happen fast enough against Auburn.

“We couldn’t get in a rhythm on offense and make some plays — we’d get a penalty or miss a throw or drop a ball, miss a block. We couldn’t — as a coach you gotta find those ways to get your team back in gear. I feel we played well at points, got some turnovers, still gave up the rushing yards bounced up the averages. Had a critical penalty, too, when we had them pinned back that we didn’t need to do. But, it’s a battle and we gotta find a way to make those plays and that’s our job as coaches,” Fisher said.