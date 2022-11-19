ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

By Jeffrey Lee
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQxAB_0jH72TR500

Miami (Fla.) Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins has committed to Auburn.

Jenkins announced his decision on Saturday after leading Miami Central to a 34-30 playoff win over Northwestern Friday night.

Jenkins had been committed to Florida International since July.

“I love it at Auburn, man,” Jenkins told Auburn Live. “The fans, I love them. I just feel at home at Auburn.”

Jenkins should know. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn last weekend. It was then that he learned that the Tigers were offering a scholarship and it didn’t take him long to know he would accept it.

“I knew Sunday before I left,” he said.

Of course, it helped that he attended Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. The atmosphere inside Jordan-Hare Stadium is one he won’t soon forget.

“I never experienced a crowd like that,” he said. “The fans are amazing. Even outside the stadium they are walking up the streets saying ‘War Eagle!'”

Auburn Tigers coaching search Q&A

Jenkins also spent a lot of time during the visit talking to interim head coach Carnell Williams and area recruiter Roc Bellantoni. Jenkins has developed a good relationship with Bellantoni.

“Coach Roc is my guy,” Jenkins said. “I love Coach Roc and the rest of the coaches. They made me feel at home. The relationships they build with their players, I could feel it in the room. When Coach Cadillac, Coach Roc and the rest of the coaches speak, it comes from the heart. They are just like the coaches I have now.”

Jenkins understands that Auburn is in the midst of a head coaching search and that some, if not all, of the staff won’t be retained.

“I love the coaches and I love Auburn,” he said. “My love for Auburn is a little bit of both.”

Jenkins plans to return to Auburn in December for an official visit. He likely will get to meet the new head coach at that time. In the meantime, he’ll be recruiting for Auburn and it starts with his teammate/cousin, four-star edge Rueben Bain.

“Auburn’s chances have been high for (Rueben),” Jenkins said. “But they’re even higher now that I’m going.”

COACHING SEARCH INTEL: Auburn’s new AD updates football coaching search: ‘This will be a John Cohen hire’

Jenkins won’t stop with Bain. He’ll also be recruiting Louisville linebacker commitment Stanquan Clark and Pitt wide receiver commit Lamar Seymore. Both Clark and Seymore, teammates of Jenkins, visited Auburn last weekend, as did Bain.

“There are some more committed recruits that I’ve been talking to,” Jenkins said. “I’m trying to get them to come to Auburn, too. I’m going to try and get Tony Mitchell and Edwin Joseph and a couple of others.”

Jenkins, who is listed at six-feet tall and 185 pounds, is on pace to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January. He is the Tigers’ 11th commitment in the 2023 class.

*** SIGN-UP FOR AUBURN LIVE FOR ONLY $25/YEAR ***

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal

Landen King might have been a prospect to watch for in the transfer portal prior to the start of the offseason. Now, he’s made his future intentions clear. According to Auburn247’s Nathan King, Landen King will return to The Plains for the 2022 season. King will have 3 years of eligibility remaining after playing in just 1 game.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired

Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives high praise to Cadillac Williams for what he’s done at Auburn

Life has come full circle for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. A native of Gadsden, Ala., Williams was a superstar running back for Auburn University from 2001 to 2004. During his four seasons as a Tiger, he lost only once to the Crimson Tide. Williams was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher that carried patience, vision, speed, toughness, balance, and a knack for making plays. He competed against Louisiana State University during Nick Saban’s time there as a head coach. Saban had a chance to get Williams for the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL Draft, but he choose his Auburn teammate, Ronnie Brown. Williams spent seven seasons in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-10) and St. Louis Rams (2011) before getting into coaching. He is in his fourth season at his Alma mater as the running backs coach since 2019. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin this season and made Williams its interim head coach.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges. On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft. On Nov. 19, Auburn officers...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot

UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy