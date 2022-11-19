International: Team USA Beats Cuba 13-2 at Pan American Women’s Championship, Advances to Gold Medal Game Today at 7 PM EST

Read full article on original website
The following recap is courtesy of USA Softball…. The U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) shined bright at the Pan American Championship, posting an undefeated 9-0 record through the week-long event to clinch the gold medal and earn Team USA a spot in the Stage 1 qualifying event for the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup.
