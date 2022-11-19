Read full article on original website
Kevin Lima 'very sad' not to direct Disenchanted
Kevin Lima is "very sad" not to have directed 'Disenchanted'. The 60-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2007 original film 'Enchanted' but has been replaced behind the camera on the sequel by Adam Shankman and explained that Hollywood politics denied him the opportunity to return. Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter: "A perfect...
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
'A beautiful family moment of love': John Bryan speaks out about 'toe-sucking' Duchess of York photos
John Bryan clams the notorious photos of him apparently "sucking" the Duchess of York's toes was a "totally innocent beautiful family moment of love". The 67-year-old businessman was famously photographed at a secluded villa in the South of France with Sarah Ferguson in August 1992, months after she had officially separated from Prince Andrew, but he insisted it wasn't a sexual moment but part of a fun "game" with the duchess' daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Justin Bieber wishes his 'favourite human' Hailey Bieber a happy 26th birthday
Justin Bieber called his wife Hailey Bieber his “favourite human” on her 26th birthday. The ‘Holy’ hitmaker wished his beloved a “happy birfday” on social media as he enthused about how “obsessed” he was with the Guess model - who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya - to mark her special day on Tuesday (22.11.22) in the caption of a photo of on a recent trip to Japan.
Dr. Feelgood guitarist, ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Wilko Johnson dies
The guitarist for the British blues-rock band, Dr. Feelgood, has died. Johnson’s death on Monday at his home was announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday on behalf of his family, The Associated Press reported. Johnson’s cause of death was not released, USA Today reported. Johnson had...
Dame Helen Mirren loves Liam Neeson 'deeply'
Dame Helen Mirren still loves Liam Neeson "deeply". The 77-year-old actress was in a relationship with the 'Taken' actor for four years in the 1980s after meeting on the set of 'Excalibur' and though the '1932' star - who has been married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997 - doesn't think she and Liam were "meant to be together", she still thinks he is "amazing".
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reveals mom's nickname for her
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, still gets called "Flower" by her mother. The 41-year-old former actress admitted her mom Doria Ragland has used the affectionate nickname since she was a child and she's "fine" with still being referred to by the moniker. Speaking on her 'Archetypes' podcast, she told her guests...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tracking for $150M-$170M Domestic Opening
The long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water should open to at least $150 million-$170 million when sailing into North American theaters on Dec. 16, according to early tracking. Directed by James Cameron,The Way of Water hits the big screen more 13 years after Avatar made history in becoming the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, a crown it still wears today with more than $2.92 billion in ticket sales, not adjusted for inflation. That includes a domestic tally of $785.2 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Lands Coveted China Release'Top...
HuffPost
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Slumberland'
A tragic documentary and a couple of holiday rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.
Christopher McQuarrie hints at trouble for Tom Cruise in new Mission: Impossible film
Christopher McQuarrie has hinted at trouble for Ethan Hunt in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'. The 54-year-old director is helming the next two movies in the action franchise and claims that the title suggests that Tom Cruise's hero and other characters could be in danger during the movie.
Ice Cube lost out on 9 million film role after refusing COVID vaccination
Ice Cube lost out on a $9 million acting role because he refused to have a coronavirus vaccination. The 53-year-old rapper - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr. - has told how he wasn't able to take on a seven-figure film part because he didn't want to have a COVID-19 jab, and admits he is unsure how Hollywood "feels" about him now.
