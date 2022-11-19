ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore suffers groin injury vs. 49ers

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals got nicked up in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game in Mexico City. Arizona receiver Rondale Moore left with a groin injury after playing two snaps and is questionable to return after taking a jet sweep for a six-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage.
TEMPE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship

Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
MESA, AZ
Arizona Sports

Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report

It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
PHOENIX, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Queen Creek, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tempe High School soccer team will have a game with Crismon High School on November 22, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns stay level, find right run to coast by New York Knicks

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to lose Sunday’s 116-95 win over the New York Knicks, and sometimes, that’s enough. Phoenix (10-6) started the game up 21-11 against a Knicks (8-9) team that was unorganized and lacking much gusto defensively. For the next two quarters, though, neither team located much consistency and the Knicks managed to be down only two at halftime.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KRMG

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX — (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Sports

City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium plans near Sky Harbor

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy