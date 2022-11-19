Read full article on original website
Report: Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham has spoken to ASU about head-coaching job
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has discussed the Arizona State head-coaching opening with Sun Devils “power-brokers,” according to SunDevilSource.com. ASU fired head coach Herm Edwards in mid-September and filled his post with interim Shaun Aguano. Dillingham, 32, would presumably be on a short list of top candidates...
ASU coach Bobby Hurley: ‘I don’t think our team was fool’s gold’
Though they entered the game Thursday as 7.5-point underdogs against the 20th-ranked Michigan Wolverines, the Arizona State Sun Devils dominated their way to a 25-point victory. The combination of dogged defense and lights-out shooting propelled head coach Bobby Hurley’s team to an early double-digit lead. The Wolverines couldn’t mount a...
Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 14, ASU garners votes in latest AP Top 25 poll
The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll was released on Monday and had the Arizona Wildcats remain at the No. 14 spot. Arizona’s lone game last week was a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech at McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats tip off against Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton continues to impress when given opportunities
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton played more snaps last week than at any point in the last calendar year with Byron Murphy Jr. sidelined with a back injury. Hamilton rewarded the Cardinals for trusting him with an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a career-high 12 tackles.
Cardinals WR Rondale Moore suffers groin injury vs. 49ers
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals got nicked up in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game in Mexico City. Arizona receiver Rondale Moore left with a groin injury after playing two snaps and is questionable to return after taking a jet sweep for a six-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage.
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch steps in after Rondale Moore suffers groin injury
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals got nicked up in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game in Mexico City. Arizona’s proved to be lasting worries. Receiver Rondale Moore left with a groin injury in the 38-10 loss after playing two snaps and did not...
Suns’ Damion Lee ‘blazing own path’ out of brother-in-law Steph Curry’s shadow
One of Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones’ best offseason moves was the acquisition of Damion Lee. Lee played four seasons with the Golden State Warriors and his brother-in-law Steph Curry before making his way to Phoenix. The wing averaged 8.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists...
Suns use bounce-back defensive performance for 1st half lead vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns bounced back in a big way defensively to build a 55-53 first half lead in Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks. In Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Phoenix surrendered 74 points in the first half and 42 in the first quarter alone. Utah shot 56% from the field and 51% from 3-point land, totaling 134 points on the night.
EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship
Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report
It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
Chris Paul out for Suns, Lakers without LeBron James on Tuesday
Point guard Chris Paul will miss his seventh straight game due to a heel issue on Tuesday when his Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns will also be without backup guard Landry Shamet, who remains in concussion protocol and hasn’t played since Nov. 9. For the...
Queen Creek, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Watch: Former D-back Asdrubal Cabrera punches man after bat flip in Venezuelan league game
The game of baseball is full of unwritten rules that have been passed down through time that often cause drama between younger and older generations. Former Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Asdrubal Cabrera chose the side of the older generation in a Venezuelan winter league game on Saturday. After playing 15...
Suns stay level, find right run to coast by New York Knicks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to lose Sunday’s 116-95 win over the New York Knicks, and sometimes, that’s enough. Phoenix (10-6) started the game up 21-11 against a Knicks (8-9) team that was unorganized and lacking much gusto defensively. For the next two quarters, though, neither team located much consistency and the Knicks managed to be down only two at halftime.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX — (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came...
City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium plans near Sky Harbor
The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
