Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
Six Ridiculous Myths About Montana That People Believe

It's wild to think that today people still believe in tall tales about a state they've probably never even stepped foot in. Montana is full of beauty and wonder, and most of us locals realize how special the place we get to live in every day is. It's a vast state, full of history and legacies. We've talked about some of the mythical creatures that are rumored to be lurking around Montana, and some of the ghost stories that have become local tradition to tell.
This Holiday Event in Montana is a Unique and Magical Experience

If your family loves Christmas, this Montana event should absolutely be on your radar. The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is gearing up for the festivities. People are putting up their Christmas trees and lights and scheduling the holiday events they will attend in the weeks to come. While Montana has all kinds of jolly holiday celebrations, we boast one particularly magical event that will bring out your inner Christmas spirit and make you feel like a kid again.
15 Terrific Photos of ESPN College Gameday in Bozeman

ESPN College Gameday visited Bozeman on Saturday ahead of the Cat/Griz game in Bobcat Stadium. Check out these awesome pictures of College Gameday's visit. My coworker and I got in line at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in hopes of getting a good spot in the pit behind the College Gameday crew. When we arrived, we were surprised to see upwards of 100 people already lined up. Despite nearly freezing to death, it was worth the wait.
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals

We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Popular Bozeman Business Needs New Location Immediately

A popular Bozeman business is frantically searching for a new location after being forced to relocate. Genuine Ice Cream Co. is currently searching for a new permanent location. The current location, at 411 W. Main St. was sold to developers earlier this year. Plans for redevelopment have been submitted and do not include Genuine Ice Cream Co. The business posted an explanation on its website.
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America

Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
ESPN College GameDay Footage Of Montana Fans Is Pure Perfection!

This shot of the ESPN College GameDay Crew and all the dedicated fans from both Montana State University AND The University of Montana is one of the best around!. This gives you a feel of what Montana is really all about; support for our universities, community interaction, kids having fun OUTSIDE, mountain views, I could go on and on.
Which Holiday Favorites Make The Must-Have List For Montanans?

We're a week away from what is perhaps the most anticipated meal of the year. Soon, Montana families and friends will gather around the table for food, family, and fun. Of course, everyone has certain Thanksgiving traditions; maybe it's football, or going to a movie after everyone has awoken from their turkey-induced nap.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Here’s The Best Way To Help Out Montanans This Holiday Season.

We're in the middle of November, and we've already experienced some brutally cold temperatures here in Montana. If this is any indication of what is to come, we could be in for a rough winter. A long and cold winter means higher heating costs, and for some Montanans, that's simply not an option. Over the last several months, we've witnessed record prices for fuel and groceries, with many Montanans struggling to make ends meet.
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

