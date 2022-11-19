ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Roubini Blasts Pretty Much Everything Cryptocurrency

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

You can’t accuse economist Nouriel Roubini of pulling his punches on the subject of cryptocurrencies.

The man given the moniker “Dr. Doom” for correctly predicting the financial crisis of 2008 has come up with seven “C” words to describe cryptocurrencies

“Concealed, Corrupt, Criminals, Crooks, Con Men, Carnival-barkers, Cult, Crappy,” he wrote on Twitter.

Roubini also included “@cz_binance” in that group, referring to Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest digital currency exchange.

The seven “C”s equal a “melting-down pyramid scheme,” which equals a “collapsing Ponzi scheme,” which equals the “mother of all bank runs,” which equals a “collapsing house of cards,” which equals a “suckers’ shit-coins shitshow,” Roubini tweeted.

Apparently he’s not too high on the cryptocurrency market, as it struggles amid the meltdown of digital currency exchange FTX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVuWe_0jH6osLi00
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

‘Dumb’ Venture Capital Firms

Roubini also isn’t too impressed with the venture capital firms, such as Sequoia Capital, that poured money into FTX.

“Dumb VCs!” he tweeted.

“U get a bizarre f-ing process that does not look like the paragon of efficient markets. VCs see what all their friends are chattering about & their friends keep talking about this company. And they start FOMOing [fear of missing out] & then find a way to get into that,” he tweeted.

Roubini isn’t passing out any awards to the government of the Bahamas, where FTX is based, either.

“The Bahamas is a pathetic & corrupt banana republic, with the worst supervision and regulation of crypto scams,” Roubini tweeted. “After this FTX scandal one should wonder why it is a sovereign state!”

Roubini’s Dire Economic Forecast

Meanwhile, when it comes to the economy, Roubini is skeptical that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases will result in a soft landing, where it quells inflation without sending the economy into a recession.

Since World War II, there has never been a case where the Fed achieved a soft landing with inflation above 5% and unemployment below 5%, Roubini wrote on Project Syndicate. Unemployment registered 3.7% in October.

We aren’t in a recession yet, he said. But the data “points to a sharp slowdown that will grow even worse with monetary-policy tightening,” he said. “A hard landing by year’s end should be regarded as the baseline scenario.”

While some economists foresee a mild, short recession, Roubini doesn’t. Rather, he expects a “protracted stagflationary debt crisis.”

And, “the latest distress in financial markets – including bond and credit markets – has reinforced my view that central banks’ efforts to bring inflation back down to target will cause both an economic and a financial crash,” Roubini said

As for stocks, they “have not yet fully priced in even a mild and short hard landing,” he said.

“Equities will fall by about 30% in a mild recession, and by 40% or more in the severe stagflationary debt crisis that I have predicted for the global economy.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Are We in a Recession? 5 Ways to Tell

“Are we in a recession?” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds these days. But something better to ask might be “Why is it so hard to tell if we’re in a recession, anyway?”. In 2022, a litany of grim economic reports created a mountain...
TheStreet

Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

It is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its victims and, equally importantly, all its secrets. The overnight implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange was a shock, unpredictable even among the Cassandras of the crypto industry. In February, the firm was valued at $32 billion. In the summer, FTX was the savior for cash-strapped cryptocurrency firms, victims of the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Dollar Retreats, Oil Prices Leap

Stocks finished firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Shows Crypto Is Packed With Bankman-Frieds

Within the common business phrase ESG, standing for environmental, social and governance, one of the letters could have sounded the alarm about FTX. This is the letter G, which stands for governance or good-governance practices. It can mean diverse C-suites and diverse investor pools, welcoming people from different social and...
TheStreet

Stolen FTX Funds Are Moving Into Bitcoin

The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle continues to shake the crypto space. Players are trying to figure out where the contagion will reach next because FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, were central players in the industry. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after running out of cash to meet the demands of its customers and investors.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried and His Ties to Democrats

Former cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried sought to court the favor of Democrats during the 2022 midterm election cycle by making massive donations. His political action committee gave over $23 million to the Democratic Party while the 30-year old founder of the now-insolvent crypto brokerage FTX gave $13 million personally to both the Democrats and Republicans.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Genesis Denies Being on the Verge of Bankruptcy

Blur surrounds the future of crypto lender Genesis. Bloomberg News reports that the firm has warned investors that it might file for bankruptcy if it does not quickly find fresh cash. Genesis has spent the past several days seeking at least $1 billion in fresh capital, the news outlet reports, citing anonymous sources.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by...
TheStreet

Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

The big question raging through financial markets is how much more the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Since it began its rate-hike campaign in March, the Fed has lifted the federal funds rate by 375 basis points (3.75 percentage points), to a range of 3.75% to 4%. In September, Fed officials predicted that the rate will peak at about 4.6% next year.
TheStreet

Bankrupt FTX Considers Selling Its Assets

John Ray, the chief restructuring officer and new CEO of fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is wasting no time. Eight days after being named head of the restructuring of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, he is moving forward to liquidate the group's assets. Ray, who served as the liquidator of insolvent energy brokerage...
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark CEO Goes Gonzo for Coinbase

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has talked the talk in support of cryptocurrencies for quite some time, predicting in January that bitcoin will hit $1 million by 2030. She continues to walk the walk too. As cryptocurrency conglomerate FTX has melted down into rubble, the chief executive of Ark Investment management has been snapping up shares of Coinbase Global COIN like nobody’s business.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: 50 Creditors Seeking $3 Billion

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said its top 50 creditors are seeking $3 billion in claims. The insolvent company released the amount of the claims of each of the top creditors, but did not name them or disclose any information about their headquarters, according to a Nov. 19 filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
TheStreet

TheStreet's Market Open: Latest FTX News, Fedspeak, Tesla - Watch Live

TheStreet is live every weekday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Join us for the latest market commentary, insight and analysis here. You're invited to unlock our Black Friday bundle offer. Unlock real-time stock alerts, 24/7 portfolio access, and exclusive market commentary every trading day from Action Alerts PLUS. Find the winning...
TheStreet

Six Things to Do Immediately After You're Laid Off

Meta (META) - Get Free Report, formerly Facebook, laid off 11,000 employees in the second week of November. Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, cut ties with 3,700 people a week earlier. Seagate (STX) - Get Free Report, Carvana (CVNA) - Get Free Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Free Report, Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Reportalso cut employment rolls.
TheStreet

Why Traders Increasingly Seek Insights Via CVOL Indexes

There’s no longer such a thing as a “one-size-fits-all” volatility measure (if there ever was), and the extreme market circumstances of the past two years underscored that point for traders such as Scott Bauer. The covid pandemic, soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve’s efforts to contain it,...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
90K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy