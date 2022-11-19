ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COC Recognized Nationally As One Of The Most Engaged Campuses For College Student Voting

By Matthew Frieda
The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge recognized College of the Canyons (COC) as one of 394 schools nationwide for its student voting education and engagement.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge recognized institutions throughout the country for their participation and efforts to increase student awareness bolstering student participation in voting, according to COC officials.

The school met the criteria of the program, including developing a 2022 democratic engagement action plan, and including a signatory to ALL IN’s High Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor,” said Dr. Patty Robinson, faculty director, Civic and Community Engagement at COC. “It speaks to the effort and dedication of our students to engage their peers and help them understand that they have an important voice that needs to be heard in our democratic process.”

The National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE) which provides comparisons of voting information specifically related to COC for election years 2014, 2018, and 2020, showed overall voter participation and engagement rates (not just registering, but getting students to the polls) has increased.

COC’s voting rate increased significantly from 12.2 percent in 2014 to 42.6 percent in 2018 and then to 67.8 percent in 2020.

“These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “We are excited to see what they continue to accomplish ahead of the 2022 midterms.”

The college secured a Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk drop-off ballot box for early voting at the Valencia campus, followed in late elections by an on-campus Vote Center and most recently with a Mobile Vote Center, all of which were open to students, as well as the surrounding community.

