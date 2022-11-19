ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrard's 11 lead IUPUI past Franklin 59-45

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Armon Jarrard had 11 points in IUPUI’s 59-45 win over Franklin on Saturday.

Jarrard was 5 of 9 shooting for the Jaguars (1-3). Chris Osten scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Jlynn Counter recorded eight points.

Trey Flatt led the way for the Grizzlies (0-1) with eight points and two steals. Lynn King added six points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Franklin.

IUPUI visits Denver in its next matchup on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

