numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (knee, hamstring) out on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee, hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. George has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a knee soreness and a strained hamstring and will not be available to face Utah on Monday. His first chance to return will come against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Curry (elbow) not listed on Golden State's Wednesday injury report

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (elbow) is noted listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry is on track to return after Golden State's guard missed one game for rest reasons. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 47.6 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Wednesday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Anderson was inactive last game and Taurean Prince wound up playing 30 minutes off the bench. Prince should see extended minutes again Wednesday if Anderson remains out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also listed as questionable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Tuesday 11/22/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH

