PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Leaders of the Philly Pops say the decades-old orchestra will cease operations after the current 2022-23 season. The organization cited a combination of circumstances including the “devastating” effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in prompting what it called the “difficult” decision. Longtime president Frank Giordano told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the organization had faced mounting vendor debt and depressed ticket sales since the end of the pandemic shutdown. The head of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance said the impending shutdown will leave Philadelphia a "less vibrant city.' The orchestra has long been a staple of Independence Week celebrations with a concert of patriotic music and of the holiday season with an annual Christmas show.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO