Los Angeles, CA

Front Office Sports

Jury Finds NCAA Not Liable For Death of Former USC Football Player

On Tuesday, a jury found the NCAA not liable for the death of former USC linebacker Matthew Gee, who died in 2018 and was posthumously diagnosed with CTE. The questions the jury considered were related to whether the NCAA unreasonably increased the risks to Gee, and whether the NCAA unreasonably failed to minimize the risk to Gee. To both, the majority of jurors said no.
AllTrojans

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?

Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

