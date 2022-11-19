ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Steve Smith's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Former Panthers star Steve Smith is clearly not a fan of Baker Mayfield. On Sunday, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick started against the Ravens. Mayfield threw two interceptions in a 13-3 loss to Baltimore. While the Panthers have yet to commit to a starting quarterback moving forward,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update

Last month, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge move to bolster their offense by signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. But ever since the team added the veteran wide receiver to the active roster, he has been quite a bit limited, playing just 11 snaps in his Ravens debut while also catching one pass. Although Read more... The post John Harbaugh provides huge Ravens injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?

Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll

It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts

ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night. On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife. Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light. “As...

