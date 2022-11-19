Despite a second-half run to cut a 15-point lead down to two, Northern Iowa fell to the Grand Canyon in today's consolation match of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, 69-67. With the excitement and intensity that the second half brought, Coach Ben Jacobson and the Panthers felt the opposite over the first 20 minutes. Following the opening tip, UNI led by two for all of one minute and four seconds in the entirety of the game.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO