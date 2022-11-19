ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grinnell, IA

K92.3

UNI Drops Third in a Row Despite Second Half Comeback

Despite a second-half run to cut a 15-point lead down to two, Northern Iowa fell to the Grand Canyon in today's consolation match of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, 69-67. With the excitement and intensity that the second half brought, Coach Ben Jacobson and the Panthers felt the opposite over the first 20 minutes. Following the opening tip, UNI led by two for all of one minute and four seconds in the entirety of the game.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Former UNI Football All-American Wins CFL’s Super Bowl

Jared Brinkman is arguably one of the most dominant football players in the history of the University of Northern Iowa. The two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year put up 95 tackles, 21.5 TFL, and 10.5 sacks between his fourth and fifth seasons, all while receiving double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Over the five years he spent in Cedar Falls, Brinkman totaled 209 tackles, 39.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

IGHSAU Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – With regional schools in Girls Basketball Action tonight, let’s take a look at the Preseason Rankings from the IGHSAU that were released this past Friday. In Class 1A, the top ranked team is Bishop Garrigan of Algona. Northwest Iowa Schools in the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups

Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade

A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
PASADENA, CA
WHO 13

Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?

A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
