Read full article on original website
Related
UNI Drops Third in a Row Despite Second Half Comeback
Despite a second-half run to cut a 15-point lead down to two, Northern Iowa fell to the Grand Canyon in today's consolation match of the NABC Hall of Fame Classic, 69-67. With the excitement and intensity that the second half brought, Coach Ben Jacobson and the Panthers felt the opposite over the first 20 minutes. Following the opening tip, UNI led by two for all of one minute and four seconds in the entirety of the game.
What’s Bugging Andy? Men not following women’s example
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?” commentary, Andy still isn’t over Iowa and Iowa State no longer playing men’s basketball games at UNI and Drake. And Andy says women just proved he’s right.
Former UNI Football All-American Wins CFL’s Super Bowl
Jared Brinkman is arguably one of the most dominant football players in the history of the University of Northern Iowa. The two-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year put up 95 tackles, 21.5 TFL, and 10.5 sacks between his fourth and fifth seasons, all while receiving double teams from opposing offensive linemen. Over the five years he spent in Cedar Falls, Brinkman totaled 209 tackles, 39.5 TFL, 18.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
pureoldiesspencer.com
IGHSAU Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – With regional schools in Girls Basketball Action tonight, let’s take a look at the Preseason Rankings from the IGHSAU that were released this past Friday. In Class 1A, the top ranked team is Bishop Garrigan of Algona. Northwest Iowa Schools in the...
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
Two Iowa Women to Be Honored Posthumously in Rose Parade
A pair of Iowa women will be honored at next year's Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California for their life-saving commitments to others. Emily Bohnsack (likeness on left above) of Wilton and Amanda Wilken (likeness above right) of West Des Moines, both had their lives end entirely too early. Both were killed in automobile accidents. Bohnsack in 2010, when she was 16, and Wilken in 2018, at age 23.
Ottumwa native comes back to Iowa in ‘Come From Away’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The musical “Come From Away” is back at the Des Moines Civic Center, and there will be an Iowan on stage. Ottumwa’s Harter Clingman remembers his first time seeing the show that takes you back to the events of Sept. 11. “Five minutes in, it was pretty clear that this was going […]
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?
A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0