US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government's continued crackdown on protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Hassan Asgari,...
Pro-Kremlin group says responsible for cyberattack on EU Parliament - official
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for a denial of service attack on the European Parliament website after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the president of the institution said on Wednesday.
Oil slides 4% on Russian oil price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.
