PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61 on Tuesday night. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO