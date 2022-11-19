ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, Hugley lead Pitt past Fairleigh Dickinson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 18 points and John Hugley IV scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting and Pittsburgh beat Fairleigh Dickinson 83-61 on Tuesday night. Nelly Cummings, Blake Henson and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 11 for the Panthers (3-3). Hugley made two foul shots with 14:53 left in the first half and Pitt never trailed again.
Dingle leads Pennsylvania over Lafayette 74-68 in overtime

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime on Tuesday. Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10.
