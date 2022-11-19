Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey
DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
foxla.com
Disney California Adventure bringing back 3 major attractions in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Attention Disney fans - this is news you won't want to miss. Disney on Monday announced the return of three major attractions to Disney California Adventure in the coming new year. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming in 2023. From Jan. 20 through Feb....
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
KTLA.com
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 20th, 2022
It is Sunday! This is the first weekend of the 2022 L.A. AUTO SHOW at the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center. The 115th anniversary auto show is open now and runs through Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Electric mobility takes center court at this year’s auto show. Visitors can experience in-vehicle rides and various indoor and outdoor electric vehicle experiences. (laautoshow.com)
disneyfoodblog.com
DATES ANNOUNCED for the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival
Step aside EPCOT — there’s another Food & Wine Festival coming soon!. Over in Disneyland Resort, Disney California Adventure is home to a few festivals per year, like the current Festival of Holidays. But soon that festival will give way to Lunar New Year, which will be followed by the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. And Disney just announced the DATES for that festival!
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
KTLA.com
Shop for holiday decor at Roger’s Garden ‘Christmas Boutique’
Ellina Abovian was live at Roger’s Garden in Corona Del Mar with a preview of their Christmas boutique. Inside visitors will get to experience the magic of the holiday and discover festive, sparkling treasures and unique gifts for all ages to be cherished by family and friends. For more...
BarVino on the Way to Dana Point
BarVino will function as a "retail wine, beer, cheese, and charcuterie shop" by day and a wine bar come evening.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
The Ultimate Orange County Christmas Guide
Here you will find all the Christmas things to do in Orange County! From the best Christmas events, to Santa photos, to where to find the best Christmas Lights, we have you covered!. Check back often, as more articles will be added daily.
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
daytrippen.com
Dana Point Harbor Christmas Lights Parade Cruise
Dana Point Dana Point Harbor Christmas Light Parade runs two consecutive weekends during December. Boats, large and small, are lighted with thousands of twinkling lights as they cruise around the harbor. Mariners Village and Dana Point Harbor Restaurants will be decked out with holiday lights. Christmas carolers, games, crafts, and...
Fontana Herald News
Debbie Gibson will perform at Lewis Family Playhouse on Nov. 25
Pop singer Debbie Gibson will be presenting a “Winterlicious” concert at the Lewis Family Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 25. Gibson will perform songs from her long-awaited holiday album as well as hits like "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Only in My Dreams.”. Upcoming shows at the Lewis Family...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Capirotada and Holiday Ponche for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill is getting in on the Festival of Holidays fun with a new bread pudding and holiday ponche. Menu for Cocina Cucamonga at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. 🆕 Capirotada – $6.49. Beverages:. Holiday Ponche (non-alcoholic) – $5.99. Holiday Ponche Cocktail...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
spectrumnews1.com
Santa Ana elects 1st woman mayor
SANTA ANA, Calif. — It was a historic election season for Santa Ana. The city elected a woman to the mayor’s office for the first time in its 153-year history. Valerie Amezcua, who currently serves on the Santa Ana Unified School District board, was the only woman on the ballot. She defeated Jose Solorio, Sal Tinajero and Jesse Nestor to win the seat.
KTLA.com
First roller workout studio Body Shape opens in L.A.
Swaya Overstreet, owner of Body Shape, joined us live to tell us all about the first roller workout studio in the U.S. Swaya discussed the classes offered and the benefits of the workouts. For more information on Body Shape, visit shapebodynow.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News...
