Chicago, IL

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs pitcher Dave Hillman has died

Dave Hillman, in many ways, personified the Cubs of the 1950s. Signed in 1950, he had several good years in the Cubs system but somehow wasn’t called to the big club until 1955, when he was 27. Then he posted reasonable numbers in 1958 and 1959, which were the team’s two best years of that decade, and Ernie Banks’ two MVP seasons.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, November 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Wrong name edition

Cubs Ryne Sandberg leaps away from Philadelphia’s Ian Matoac as he steals second base in the first inning of the game. Cubs won 9-4. Not only can I assure you that no one named “Ian Matoac” ever played baseball, I am 100 percent certain that no human being by that name exists, or ever has. Googling that name comes up with... basically, this photo.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Backup plans

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hippest hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Oh the weather out there is frightful, but our little club is so delightful. So come on in, grab a chair, listen to the music and talk baseball. Gather around the hot stove. There’s no cover charge tonight. We’ve added valet parking this evening and we can check your coat. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Traveling for the holidays

And a happy Thanksgiving for everyone out there, a day early. There was one trade in MLB yesterday as the Angels stayed active. The Brewers traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Angels for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. There’s another Brewers Junk-ball pitcher who will frustrate the Cubs.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Jeimer Candelario

The Cubs cut ties with the last player on their roster who was signed by the Jim Hendry regime, Willson Contreras, when Contreras turned down their qualifying offer and became a free agent. Would it be useful to bring back another Hendry signee, Jeimer Candelario?. Though Candelario is a US...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Chris Bassitt

This article in The Athletic hints that the Cubs might be interested in free-agent righthander Chris Bassitt, along with a couple of other starters:. The Cubs continue to be active in the free-agent market for starting pitchers, a group that includes Kodai Senga, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker on their radar.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon was the Pirates’ first-round pick (second overall) in 2010 out of high school in Texas. (Context: Picked right after Bryce Harper and right before Manny Machado.) For five straight years he was a Top 100 prospect, even after missing 2014 and 2015 with Tommy John surgery. He...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: A choice between two Flushing favorites

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovin’ get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Glad you could join us on this chilly evening. I hope you’ve had a pleasant weekend. There’s no cover charge tonight and the dress code is casual. We’ve still got a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Let’s talk about Aaron Judge for the rest of the winter

With the major awards of the season all given out, it’s now time for us to look ahead to the 2023 season. There will be plenty of speculation ahead about where free agents will sign and which teams will make major trades. Who is poised to make a push for winning next season and who is going to sink into the depths of rebuilds (or full-on tanking)?

