Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs pitcher Dave Hillman has died
Dave Hillman, in many ways, personified the Cubs of the 1950s. Signed in 1950, he had several good years in the Cubs system but somehow wasn’t called to the big club until 1955, when he was 27. Then he posted reasonable numbers in 1958 and 1959, which were the team’s two best years of that decade, and Ernie Banks’ two MVP seasons.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 23
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Wrong name edition
Cubs Ryne Sandberg leaps away from Philadelphia’s Ian Matoac as he steals second base in the first inning of the game. Cubs won 9-4. Not only can I assure you that no one named “Ian Matoac” ever played baseball, I am 100 percent certain that no human being by that name exists, or ever has. Googling that name comes up with... basically, this photo.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Backup plans
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hippest hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Oh the weather out there is frightful, but our little club is so delightful. So come on in, grab a chair, listen to the music and talk baseball. Gather around the hot stove. There’s no cover charge tonight. We’ve added valet parking this evening and we can check your coat. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Traveling for the holidays
And a happy Thanksgiving for everyone out there, a day early. There was one trade in MLB yesterday as the Angels stayed active. The Brewers traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Angels for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. There’s another Brewers Junk-ball pitcher who will frustrate the Cubs.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Jeimer Candelario
The Cubs cut ties with the last player on their roster who was signed by the Jim Hendry regime, Willson Contreras, when Contreras turned down their qualifying offer and became a free agent. Would it be useful to bring back another Hendry signee, Jeimer Candelario?. Though Candelario is a US...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Chris Bassitt
This article in The Athletic hints that the Cubs might be interested in free-agent righthander Chris Bassitt, along with a couple of other starters:. The Cubs continue to be active in the free-agent market for starting pitchers, a group that includes Kodai Senga, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker on their radar.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Jameson Taillon
Jameson Taillon was the Pirates’ first-round pick (second overall) in 2010 out of high school in Texas. (Context: Picked right after Bryce Harper and right before Manny Machado.) For five straight years he was a Top 100 prospect, even after missing 2014 and 2015 with Tommy John surgery. He...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: A choice between two Flushing favorites
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the groovin’ get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Glad you could join us on this chilly evening. I hope you’ve had a pleasant weekend. There’s no cover charge tonight and the dress code is casual. We’ve still got a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Let’s talk about Aaron Judge for the rest of the winter
With the major awards of the season all given out, it’s now time for us to look ahead to the 2023 season. There will be plenty of speculation ahead about where free agents will sign and which teams will make major trades. Who is poised to make a push for winning next season and who is going to sink into the depths of rebuilds (or full-on tanking)?
Kansas Citians snapping up spots to work 2023 NFL Draft
Nearly 3,000 Kansas Citians have signed up to help work next spring’s 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, and about 1,000 spots remain.
