CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team won their first ever Shriners Children's Charleston Classic in front of a sold out TD Arena crowd on Sunday night in Charleston, taking down reigning ACC Champion Virginia Tech 77-75. The Cougars defeated Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech en route to the title. So far this season, Pat Kelsey's program has only played teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament and are 5-1 on the season.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO