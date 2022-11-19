ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Klein ISD

Klenk Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting

The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized an amazing Klenk Elementary staff member and two outstanding students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Ms. Tammy Dukes is a third-grade teacher at Klenk Elementary and is this month’s distinguished educator. Her dedication to her...
KLEIN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved

Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
KLEIN, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals

Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD

ABOUT

In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

