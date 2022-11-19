Read full article on original website
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Klenk Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting
The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized an amazing Klenk Elementary staff member and two outstanding students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Ms. Tammy Dukes is a third-grade teacher at Klenk Elementary and is this month’s distinguished educator. Her dedication to her...
k12dive.com
Superintendent of the Year: LaTonya Goffney, Aldine Independent School District
“If you know my story, you know … no one would've expected me to be a superintendent or educator at all,” says LaTonya Goffney, now going on her fourth year leading Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas, and her 15th overall as a superintendent in the Lone Star State.
New Danville receives $60,000 grant for job readiness program
New Danville was awarded a $60,000 grant from Texas Mutual to further job readiness with adding more on-site jobs for clients, such as those learning how to make beauty products for sale at New Danville's online store and at Jazzy Junque at 1111 League Line Road, Ste. 172, Conroe. (Courtesy New Danville)
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes
These lucky Texans are cashing in huge checks — just in time for the holidays!
Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved
Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
papercitymag.com
Woodlands Favorite Opens a New Showcase Restaurant in River Oaks Shopping Center — Zanti Cucina Italiana Has Arrived
Burrata Caprese served with pesto and heirloom tomatoes is one of the dishes at the new Woodlands Burrata Caprese. (Photo Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) (Photo by Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) Look who is moving inside the loop. Zanti Cucina Italiana, which bills itself as an authentic Italian full-service...
Houston LGBTQ bar implements higher safety measures in response to Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
What was once considered a safe haven in Colorado Springs for the LGBTQ+ community is now the scene of the latest mass shooting in America.
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
Klein ISD Saves 90 Percent on Lighting Costs Through Energy-Conservation Grant
The State Energy Conservation Office awarded Klein ISD’s Energy Management Department a $50,000 grant to modernize exterior lighting at Klein High School and Klein Memorial Stadium. The project allowed Klein ISD to replace 42,000 watts of overhead lighting with high-efficiency LEDs totaling 4,087 watts. A more than 90 percent...
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Houston's gross weather streak continues into Thanksgiving week, with relief on horizon
Expert projections estimate the lousy weather pattern will break sometime around or after Thanksgiving.
New nail salon holds grand opening in Pearland, offers deals
Nails of America Pearland's Facebook page is promoting deals for the new salon to celebrate its grand opening. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails of America Pearland held a grand opening Nov. 20 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 164, Pearland. To celebrate the opening, the salon’s Facebook page promoted a series of discounts and coupons for $15 off select pedicures, with offers expiring Jan. 31. The salon offers manicures, pedicures, waxing services and more, according to its official website. 346-754-5141. www.nailsofamericapearland.com.
7-year-old student wanders off Fort Bend ISD school campus after a front office name mix-up
For the second time in almost three months, Fort Bend ISD has to answer for an elementary school's mistake that could have put a child in danger.
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
