Related
rajah.com
Saraya Praises Britt Baker After Full Gear: "She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing"
Saraya respects the D.M.D. Following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Saraya spoke at the post-show media scrum about her work with the fellow women's wrestling star since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights where...
rajah.com
Jake Something Talks Making Opportunities For Himself In Pro Wrestling
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Jake Something spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics such as making opportunities for himself in pro wrestling by shooting some e-mails and driving his car 17 hours to Florida. Jake Something said:. “I just shot some...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 10 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 10 matches such as Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Leva Bates, ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC, Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta vs. "The Reality" Zack Clayton, Athena vs. Victoria Andreola, Dark Order's Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter.
rajah.com
The Young Bucks Announces That Being The Elite Will Be Returning Later Today
All Elite Wrestling held their All Out PPV Event last September and immediately following the show, a post-AEW All Out media scrum would take place, where a massive brawl would ensue between Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk. The brawl would then lead to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Punk being stripped of their respective championships and The Elite being suspended for several weeks. The Elite would also have their hit Youtube series Being The Elite go on a temporary hiatus.
rajah.com
Brian Hebner On What IMPACT Wrestling Needs To Do To Be Just As Big As AEW
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee Brian Hebner recently spoke with Lewis Carlan of PWMania on a number of topics such as what IMPACT Wrestling needs to do to be just as big as AEW and how AEW isn't bigger than the WWE as WWE has been around for a really long time and AEW is not really growing their audience.
rajah.com
Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change, Says Rivalry With Luchasaurus Is Over
Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum. During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Release of AEW Symphony Series II Next Month
-- After the success of AEW Symphony: Series I over the summer, AEW announced that Series II will be released on all major streaming platforms at the beginning of December. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. -- Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW...
rajah.com
Court Bauer Talks Having A Meeting With Vince McMahon And Linda McMahon
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics such as riding on WWE's corporate jet to Las Vegas with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. Court Bauer said:. “We had a show in Las...
rajah.com
Bryan Danielson Says He Would Love To Just Be On AEW Dark And Dark: Elevation
Top AEW Star Bryan Danielson recently appeared on "One Fall with Ron Funches" to talk about a variety of topics such as how winning a title in All Elite Wrestling is not something that he really wants to do and something that inspires him, but if that's what the promotion feels will be good for business, then that is what he will do. Danielson also talked about how what he really wants to do is work with the younger talents and give back as well as not wanting the spotlight and how he would love to be on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.
rajah.com
WWE to Hold Live Streamed Press Conference Following Survivor Series WarGames
-- WWE announced that a Survivor Series WarGames post-PLE press conference would take place immediately after the show ends. It will be streamed on multiple WWE social media accounts, including YouTube. A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following the conclusion of...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held last week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 6,902 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 6,123 tickets, AEW's Rampage selling 6,065 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,141 total tickets.
rajah.com
Nick Aldis Talks About Wanting To Go To AEW, Tony Khan/Billy Corgan Relationship
Nick Aldis recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about the relationship between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan, as well as how he did want to go to AEW but didn't want to leave NWA until they could successfully operate without him.
rajah.com
William Regal Says Former WWE Star Was The One That Got Away
Former WWE Star and current All Elite Wrestling Star William Regal recently took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he thought fellow former WWE Star Damien Sandow will always have a job in a top pro wrestling company because he can do anything and he can blend in with anybody as well as how Sandow was the one that got away.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Comments On Nick Aldis' Departure From NWA
What does "The Hardcore Legend" think of Nick Aldis parting ways with the National Wrestling Alliance?. Mick Foley spoke about Aldis' NWA departure on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Foley Is Pod." Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Fans Wanting To See Jeff Hardy Make His Return
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the AEW fans just really want to see Jeff Hardy make his return to in-ring competition that they're not even thinking about his personal life and the issues he is currently facing. Cornette also talked about how the AEW fans just want to see what Jeff Hardy will do when he returns even though nothing good will come from it.
rajah.com
Huge Title Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
During last night's Survivor Series go-home episode of WWE RAW, a huge announcement was made that WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will put his WWE United States Championship on the line against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Over the past few weeks, these three top WWE Superstars have been feuding for the WWE United States Championship.
rajah.com
Marina Shafir Says She "Never Got A Proper Introduction" Into WWE NXT
During the latest recording of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, All Elite Wrestling's own Marina Shafir reflected on her time with NXT, and explained the reason why she feels she "never got a proper introduction" into WWE. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:. “I felt like I never...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: WarGames Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features WarGames Matches from legends such as Sting, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and The Steiner Brothers, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Dutch Mantell Says The Undertaker Was Put On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell took to an episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was put on trial in wrestler’s court as he had to testify for “romancing the girls.”. Dutch...
rajah.com
WWE News: UUDD MyRISE Playthrough, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- The latest UpUpDownDown WWE 2K22 MyRISE playthrough is now available online. Check out the footage below, along with a description of the video:. After rejecting an offer to join the "power trio" with Bobby Lashley and Dana Brooke, Zero finds himself in the crosshairs of the couple's wrath. Can he handle the power couple with a little help from his friend, Shayna Baszler?
