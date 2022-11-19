DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Baylor University professor is gaining attention on social media for an article he published about Baylor grad and women's basketball standout Brittney Griner. Carole McDaniel Hanks Professor of Literature and Culture Greg Garrett said the university should be leading the charge to raise awareness about Griner's wrongful imprisonment, but it's not happening. Griner was not one of Garrett's students, but he remembers her well. "She had this habit of riding down the avenue on her longboard and it is one of my favorite memories of Baylor," he said. He said at 6'9 Griner was hard to miss. "Her physical gifts were...

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO