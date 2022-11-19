Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WacoTrib.com
Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win
Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond. That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns take on Baylor Bears in season finale
AUSTIN, Texas - The 24th-ranked UT football team takes some momentum, and Big 12 title game hopes into Friday's season finale with Baylor. Coach Steven Sarkisian and the Horns have to be wondering where they'd be sitting in the Big 12 race had they not lost at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
Bears Move in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.
Wichita Eagle
TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)
Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
Baylor University professor calls out university for not 'talking about Brittney' Griner
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Baylor University professor is gaining attention on social media for an article he published about Baylor grad and women's basketball standout Brittney Griner. Carole McDaniel Hanks Professor of Literature and Culture Greg Garrett said the university should be leading the charge to raise awareness about Griner's wrongful imprisonment, but it's not happening. Griner was not one of Garrett's students, but he remembers her well. "She had this habit of riding down the avenue on her longboard and it is one of my favorite memories of Baylor," he said. He said at 6'9 Griner was hard to miss. "Her physical gifts were...
Grant Teaff's Baylor Legacy Lives On 30 Years After His Emotional Farewell
Monday marks 30 years since Teaff's final home game when the Bears upset the very team he promised to beat.
Champs again: Texas wins 6th straight Big 12 volleyball title
It's the sixth consecutive Big 12 championship for the Longhorns. Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23.
Lerma's Boxing Club making a difference in Waco
WACO, Texas — Jaime Lerma is a former Welterweight World Champion and Olympian boxer. If you asked him, he'd probably say his biggest accomplishment is being a boxing coach in Waco. "This a great stress reliever and it's cheaper than therapy," Lerma says with a laugh. "Boxing teaches you...
New Opportunity for Waco Seniors to have fun on Tuesdays
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Farmers Insurance and Grandson Home Health Care Service are providing seniors a fun reason to go out on Tuesdays. Starting this week, seniors will be able to play Tuesday bingo at George’s on Hewitt drive. Free prizes and coffee will be provided. It’s open to all seniors in the Waco […]
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
Killeen, Texas Gas Prices Some Of The Cheapest In The Country
(Killeen, Texas) - Bell County is doing it again, and this time, being cheap isn't a bad thing. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas prices in the country, with the state-wide average price of $2.97 per gallon. Finally Some Relief At The Pump. Millions of Texans, myself included,...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Pedestrian-vehicle collision kills Lampasas woman
A Lampasas woman is dead after a pedestrianvehicle collision in Coryell County on Thursday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Brian Washko said the collision occurred on Interstate 14 at Bell Tower Road at 4 a.m. Texas DPS troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while attempting to cross the interstate. Officials said Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, was attempting to cross IH-14…
WacoTrib.com
Waco to pick Lions Park, Kiddieland design firm, gather public input
The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.
Two injured in rollover crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Two people were hurt when their vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Temple. Police said the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Case Road. Both people in the vehicle were taken to Baylor Scott and White...
fox44news.com
Free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Community Outreach Coalition of Waco is having a free food basket giveaway on Tuesday. The giveaway will start at 6 p.m. – and will be first-come, first-served until they are gone. The event is located at 1208 Rose Street in waco, so...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
Killeen Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday just before 8 p.m. The crash happened on W.S. Young Driver near Central Texas Expressway. Officers were traveling northbound to respond for a service with its lights and sirens activated when the driver of a Kia hit it on the Central Texas Expressway westbound.
