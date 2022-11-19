ORDINANCE 2022-70 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map, as amended, by amending the regulations relating to the use and development of 81.42± acres out of the Radford Berry Survey, Abstract No. 42 from Agricultural (A) district to Planned Development District No. 164 (PD-164) for Medium Industrial (MI) uses; adopting development regulations; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; and providing an effective date.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO