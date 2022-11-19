Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33
ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
December 5: City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings
The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146 to consider the following:. M22-34 Conduct a...
CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Dec. 6 & 13
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:. Case No. Z-502-2022 – An amendment to...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation
Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
December 13: NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY COUNCIL OF MIDLOTHIAN, TX
The City Council of the City of Midlothian will hold a Public Hearing to begin at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in the City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, (104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX), to consider and act upon ordinances for the following cases:. CASE NO....
The Unmatched Wit of Retired DeSoto Fire Marshal Michael Laws Remembered
DESOTO – You can often tell by photos if someone would have been a cool person to know. I never met Michael Laws who was the Fire Marshal in DeSoto from 1985 until his retirement – but I can tell he was a cool person. My publisher, Marlon...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SOWELL, ALFONZO JERMAINE; B/M; POB: TOPEKA KS; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: TOPEKA KS; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain
Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies. According to the City of Duncanville, the website...
Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 1
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116. Attendees...
DFW’s Safest Hospital System
Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
Neighborhood Christmas Lights Guide for the McKinney Area
Whether you have been in the area for awhile or if you're new, these are the must-see neighborhoods to check out during the holidays! Looking at Christmas lights is one of the most wholesome, frugal, and memorable ways to create long-lasting family traditions. Deerfield Neighborhood in Plano, Texas near Legacy...
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
Midlothian Police Bike Patrol takes to the streets
MIDLOTHIAN – You might have seen the Midlothian Police Department’s Bike Patrol Team “up and riding” recently, but you might not know half of the bike team is female. Three out of the six officers who are a part of the unit are female officers within the department. All have full-time duty assignments like Patrol, CID, and the Training Division.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Desoto, TX
