Midlothian, TX

City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33

ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation

Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
DALLAS, TX
Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SOWELL, ALFONZO JERMAINE; B/M; POB: TOPEKA KS; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: TOPEKA KS; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
DFW’s Safest Hospital System

Medical City Healthcare is the safest hospital system in DFW, according to the latest hospital grades from The Leapfrog Group. Of the system’s 11 hospitals near Dallas, nine scored an “A.”. Around 20,000 people die annually from preventable hospital errors, according to the Journal for Patient Safety, and...
DALLAS, TX
Neighborhood Christmas Lights Guide for the McKinney Area

Whether you have been in the area for awhile or if you're new, these are the must-see neighborhoods to check out during the holidays! Looking at Christmas lights is one of the most wholesome, frugal, and memorable ways to create long-lasting family traditions. Deerfield Neighborhood in Plano, Texas near Legacy...
MCKINNEY, TX
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall

A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
DALLAS, TX
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Midlothian Police Bike Patrol takes to the streets

MIDLOTHIAN – You might have seen the Midlothian Police Department’s Bike Patrol Team “up and riding” recently, but you might not know half of the bike team is female. Three out of the six officers who are a part of the unit are female officers within the department. All have full-time duty assignments like Patrol, CID, and the Training Division.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

